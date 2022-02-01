Apple Watch Black Friday Deals (2022): Top Early Apple Watch Series 7, 8, Ultra & More Sales Reported by Consumer Articles
Our guide to the top early Apple Watch Series 8 & 7, Ultra & SE deals for Black Friday, including the latest deals on the Apple Watch Series 3 & Series 6
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday experts have listed the latest early Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8 & 7 deals for Black Friday 2022, together with savings on GPS and GPS + Cellular models & more. Check out the best deals in the list below.
Best Apple Watch Deals:
- Save up to $200 on the latest Apple Watch models (ATT.com)
- Save up to 36% on Apple Watches (Walmart.com)
- Save on Apple Watches and accessories (Verizon.com)
- Save on the Apple Watch Ultra, SE and Series 7 & 8 (Xfinity.com)
Best Apple Watch Series 8 Deals:
- Save up to $200 on Apple Watch Series 8 (ATT.com)
- Save on Apple Watch Series 8 and accessories (Walmart.com)
- Save on Apple Watch Series 8 (Verizon.com)
- Save on Apple Watch Series 8 Aluminum (41mm & 45mm) smartwatches (Xfinity.com)
Best Apple Watch Ultra Deals:
- Save on the new Apple Watch Ultra (ATT.com)
- Save on the Apple Watch Ultra 49mm smartwatch (Verizon.com)
Best Apple Watch SE Deals:
- Save up to $200 on Apple Watch SE (40mm and 44mm) smartwatches (ATT.com)
- Save up to $110 on Apple Watch SE cellular & GPS models (Walmart.com)
- Save on Apple Watch SE 3rd Gen & 2nd Gen models (Verizon.com)
Best Apple Watch Series 7 Deals:
- Save up to $200 on Apple Watch Series 7 (ATT.com)
- Save up to 23% on Apple Watch Series 7 models (Walmart.com)
- Save on Apple Watch Series 7 (Verizon.com)
- Save on the Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm & 45mm) (Xfinity.com)
Best Apple Watch Series 6 Deals:
- Save on Apple Watch Series 6 (Verizon.com)
- Save up to 22% on Apple Watch Series 6 watches (Walmart.com)
Best Apple Watch Series 3 Deals:
- Save up to 25% on Apple Watch Series 3 (Walmart.com)
Interested in more deals? Click here to shop the entire range of live deals at Walmart right now.
The Apple Watch leads the competition in the smartwatch space thanks to its sleek design and powerful features. Apple continues to improve their iconic device, bringing even more impressive sensors and upgrades to the new Apple Watch Series 8 and Ultra. Along with the Apple Watch SE, the earlier Series 7, 6 and 3 should still be worthwhile considerations for those who want a more affordable tracker. Each Apple Watch model is available in two sizes, and either GPS or GPS+Cellular connectivity options.
