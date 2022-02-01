Level Partners With Rejuvenation To Bring Invisible Smart Lock Technology To Timelessly Designed Door Sets

Level extends its Level Bolt technology to power a collection of premium door sets by Rejuvenation, to offer enhanced convenience in unparalleled design

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Level Home Inc., the company redefining the smart home experience, has teamed up with home goods brand Rejuvenation to equip its timelessly designed, customizable door sets with Level’s best-in-class, invisible smart home technology. The lineup incorporates Level’s award-winning Level Bolt, the first and only invisible smart lock that installs on the inside of a door, to make Rejuvenation’s high-quality, exterior door sets smart, with zero sacrifice to design. Adding to the line of more than 30 door sets that have been rolling out since January this year, Rejuvenation and Level are announcing five new collections today. The new door sets will be available in Rejuvenation’s signature finishes – Aged Brass, Oil-Rubbed Bronze, and Polished Nickel:





Trask ($768) – Features industrial influence and interesting textured details to create an ultra-slim, streamlined design. Available in a full door set with a Lever and/or Knob.

Richmond ($398-$768) – Offers an elevated accent for all doors, featuring solid brass and low-profile construction. Available in a deadbolt or full door set with a Lever and/or Knob.

Bowman ($768) – With clean lines and an ultra-slim design, Bowman’s tube latch construction is easy to install. Available in a full door set with a Lever and/or Knob.

Irving ($768) – Featuring a slim design and beautiful ball knob, Irving is a versatile upgrade for any door. Available in a full door set with a Knob.

Rigdon ($768) – Features a unique coining detail complete with a low-profile silhouette and concealed fasteners. Available in a full door set with a Knob.

Each Rejuvenation door set powered by Level Bolt can be controlled and operated by the Level Home mobile app on iOS or Android devices, providing easy access to the home without the use of keys. With the Level Home app, users unlock features created for convenience such as viewing activity history, sharing access with trusted guests, setting auto-lock and unlock and more. Level Bolt requires only a single CR2 battery that delivers up to a year’s worth of battery life. With the shared goal of a streamlined design, Level’s engineering and tech team worked closely with Rejuvenation’s team to provide quality craftsmanship, and powerful, future-forward hardware. Level and Rejuvenation are bringing a shared product to market for consumers to elevate home exteriors and modernize their entryways for a smart, keyless future.

“We are thrilled to team up with Rejuvenation, a brand known for its exceptional craftsmanship and thoughtfully designed products,” says John Martin, Co-Founder and CEO of Level Home. “We are committed to creating smart products that seamlessly integrate into any home, and our partnership with Rejuvenation ushers in a new level of style and design options to our product line. With Level Bolt’s integration versatility, the options are endless in finding the right design for you.”

“At Rejuvenation, we are committed to offering our customers the most high-quality products, and the Level Bolt is no exception,” says Aujsha Taylor, Senior Vice President of Rejuvenation. “With its advanced features and sleek design, the Level Bolt is a perfect addition to our line of thoughtfully crafted door hardware. With Level, we are able to provide our customers the ultimate combination of style and convenience.”

To learn more about the collaboration, please visit: https://www.rejuvenation.com/shop/hardware/level-bolt

About Level

Level is redefining the smart home experience with invisible technology and software. At Level, we take a unique approach — rather than start where others have started, we start at square zero and design products that make “smart” invisible. Level proudly offers Level Lock+, the next generation of its leading line of smart locks, now with Apple home keys; Level Lock – Touch Edition, the smallest, most advanced smart lock; Level Lock, a simple and elegant way to add convenience to your door; and Level Bolt, the first invisible lock that transforms a standard deadbolt into a connected lock. Globally recognized as best-in-class for quality and innovation, Level Lock has won both the Red Dot and iF Award for Product Design. Level was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, please visit level.co.

About Rejuvenation

Rejuvenation was founded in 1977 in Portland, Ore. as an architectural salvage, lighting, and hardware restoration shop. Today, the company is the premier provider of timeless designs for all areas of the home and every home improvement project—with a range that includes customizable lighting assembled to order at the company’s Portland factory, solid brass cabinet hardware, solid wood furniture, handcrafted rugs, and more. A member of the Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM) family of brands, Rejuvenation offers complimentary in-home, in-store, or virtual design consultations and sells products on the company’s website www.rejuvenation.com, and at its ten retail stores in Portland, Seattle, Los Angeles, Palo Alto, Atlanta, Chicago, New York, Costa Mesa, Houston, and Edina.

