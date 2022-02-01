Loop Launches New iOS App for In-store Returns

Loop Point of Sale (POS) will allow brands to consolidate return data, increase foot traffic and retain more revenue

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Loop, the leading return management platform, announced today the launch of its new, standalone iOS app, Loop Point of Sale (POS), for in-store returns. By expanding its omnichannel presence with Loop POS, the company has taken a big step towards becoming the go-to solution for all return scenarios.





Loop POS will empower brands to retain revenue and capture upsells through the company’s robust exchange functionality, providing customers with flexible inventory, in-store return policies and multiple payment methods. With the optionality of Loop POS, there are no more limited restocking options or figuring out where an exchange order lives in your Enterprise Resources Planning (ERP).

“Shopping at brick-and-mortar has really picked up again in the last year and we saw a gap with how our merchants manage in-store returns,” said Mike Indigaro, VP of Merchant Success at Loop. “We wanted to elevate the customer experience for all shopping journeys by providing the same seamless, bespoke returns experience in-store as we do online.”

The app aggregates data on the Loop platform, centralizing information from both in-store and online returns and allowing brands to make more informed product changes. Through this, the app will enable brands to uplevel team operations and simplify return logistics with clear return-related order management.

“We’ve seen brands spend over 65 hours a month on in-store return-related order management,” says Indigaro. “Through initial beta testing, we’ve found that brands could save up to 780 hours annually.”

To learn more about Loop POS and sign up for a demo, visit loopreturns.com/point-of-sale/

About Loop

Loop is the post-purchase platform that enables Shopify’s merchants to transform returns into exchanges. Loop helps over 2,200 brands increase customer loyalty, retain more revenue, and lower reverse logistics costs. Through innovative features like Instant Exchanges, Shop Now, and Bonus Credit, Loop has helped merchants retain more than $900 million in revenue over the past five years. Learn more at www.loopreturns.com.

Contacts

Regina LoBiondo



Walker Sands for Loop



[email protected]