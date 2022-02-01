Join Hexnode at MWC 2023 and Experience the Standard for Unified Mobile, Desktop & IoT Management

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#endpointmanagement—Hexnode, the enterprise security solution of Mitsogo Inc., is demonstrating its full-stack solution for streamlining endpoint management at the Mobile World Congress 2023 hosted by GSMA. Visit Hall 2, Stand 2L8 between 27th February to 2nd March 2023 to learn how Hexnode supports all major device platforms and helps secure, monitor, and manage both BYOD and corporate-owned devices alike. The feature-rich platform of Hexnode makes it the best suitable fit for SMBs and Fortune 500 companies across all verticals and the company is also exploring potential partnerships to support its expansion plans.

Hexnode recently expanded its remote-control capabilities for Windows and macOS, following its announcement on inculcating Active Directory Asset Binding for Windows Devices and Username Passthrough functionality for Knox Devices. In addition to diagnosing issues remotely through the product’s remote view feature, IT admins can now troubleshoot them in real-time through the remote-control feature. Prior to this, Hexnode expanded its product capabilities by extending support for Android TV OS in addition to the release of Mac Onboarder, both of which had a significant impact on the customer base. The company also formed significant alliances with major industrial players including Kaspersky, OpenVPN, and Secureframe.

AT MWC, Hexnode’s product experts will demonstrate how Hexnode simplifies endpoint management for its clientele. As part of the multi-day program, the company also looks forward for prospective partnership opportunities with OEM vendors and mobility services. Through the company’s registration portal, those attending the event can schedule a one-on-one with Hexnode’s industry analysts to discuss anything related to enterprise device management.

Join the team for four days of endless connections and talks tackling all things 5G and immersive technology, OpenNet, FinTech, and everything digital.

About Hexnode

Hexnode, an award-winning cloud-based Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solution, was developed with the mission of helping enterprises manage their device fleet. Recognizing the value of corporate data and witnessing the emergence of BYODs, COPEs, and COBOs, Hexnode has been in an endeavor of introducing intelligent technologies to safeguard devices against threats and thefts. It offers full mobility management software compatible with all major platforms, including Android, Windows, iOS, macOS, Fire OS, and Apple TVs. Hexnode, known for its enthusiastic support crew, offers a free trial for those interested in giving it a try.

About Mitsogo Inc.

Mitsogo Inc. is a leading provider of Endpoint Management and security solutions. Mitsogo Inc., the company behind the award-winning Hexnode Unified Endpoint Management software, was launched with a vision to provide top-notch management solutions for businesses of all sizes, from SMBs to Fortune 500s. The company’s pivotal role in securing the business networks of organizations in over 100 countries is a testament to this vision.

