Capgemini Government Solutions Appoints Bill Webner as CEO

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Capgemini Government Solutions LLC, an independent Capgemini subsidiary working with U.S. Government Agencies, today named Bill Webner as Chief Executive Officer. Webner’s appointment is a result of the firm’s succession plan, initiated by outgoing CEO Doug Lane’s recently announced retirement.

“Bill has a strong track record in the government consulting space, with deep roots in technology as well as in the public sector itself. He’s helped our clients achieve measurable success within the agencies they serve and his vision and plan to accelerate Capgemini’s growth in the market gives us confidence about our clients’ future as well as our own,” said Jim Bailey, CEO Americas at Capgemini.

Since joining Capgemini Government Solutions as a Vice President in 2014, Webner has served in several leadership roles across the company and led Capgemini’s organic and inorganic expansion in the Federal market.

“I’m excited to take on this new role and continue Capgemini’s journey of unlocking transformational value for our people and our clients,” said Bill Webner. “As a strategic partner to our clients and global provider of world-class business and technology solutions, Capgemini’s potential in the Federal market is limitless.”

Webner holds a Bachelor of Arts from North Carolina State University, a Masters in Liberal Arts from St. John’s College and a Masters of Business Administration from The George Washington University. Prior to joining Capgemini in 2014, he was a leader in Booz Allen Hamilton’s federal business. He started his career as an analyst at Freddie Mac.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided every day by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of 360,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong 55-year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering, and platforms. The Group reported in 2022 global revenues of €22 billion (about $23 billion USD at 2022 average rate).

Get The Future You Want | www.capgemini.com

About Capgemini Government Solutions LLC

Launched in 2002, Capgemini Government Solutions is a U.S. company based in McLean, Virginia. Capgemini partners with U.S. federal government organizations to bring the global public and private sector insight and experience required for mission transformation. Capgemini’s U.S. federal business delivers enterprise and technology modernization solutions to our vast portfolio of Civilian, Health, National Security and Defense clients. Get the future you want with Capgemini Government Solutions.

Additional information on Capgemini Government Solutions is available at www.capgemini.com

