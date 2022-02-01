Skybound Entertainment Drives Global Expansion With Strategic Investments and Direct Access for Fans

Skybound Has Invested in Creative Game Developers Mega Cat Studios and Telltale, Fueling Its Public Investment Opportunity for Fans

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Skybound Entertainment, the creator-led, multi-platform content company and the entity behind award-winning entertainment franchises The Walking Dead, Invincible, Impact Winter and the upcoming Nicolas Cage feature film Renfield, is continuing global expansion by investing in two video game development companies as well as launching a public investment opportunity via Regulation A+.





Between January and February of this year, Skybound finalized both a substantial investment in Mega Cat Studios, a creative first video game developer with a retro ethos and a culture of innovation, and a strategic investment in Telltale, an independent developer and publisher of both original and licensed IP games.

Both companies are recognized globally for incredible player experiences, and expand Skybound’s global publishing footprint, while cementing its reputation of identifying and partnering with top game-making talent and creative teams.

Skybound recently announced its first ever Regulation A+ investment opportunity. Regulation A+ is a securities registration exemption that allows anyone to invest in a private company early on, before a potential liquidity event like an IPO or acquisition. Public adoption of the offering has been well received on the Republic investing platform, raising more than $12 million within weeks with Republic describing the campaign as one of the most successful launches on its site to date.

“The strategic investments in Mega Cat Studios and Telltale continue our efforts to empower ambitious and talented teams of game developers that are dedicated to their craft,” said David Alpert, CEO, Skybound Entertainment. “Along with our current public investment opportunity with Republic, they further our efforts to put fans and creators first and establish a leading global entertainment company.”

Mega Cat Studios is currently developing WrestleQuest, a new RPG adventure, featuring a licensed roster of iconic wrestling legends, for Skybound.

Skybound and Telltale previously collaborated on the critically-acclaimed The Walking Dead game series which has sold millions of episodes worldwide, and earned more than 100 “Game of the Year” awards along with two BAFTA Video Game Awards for “Best Story”. Throughout 2023 Skybound will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of The Walking Dead.

For more information about Skybound’s Regulation A+ campaign, please visit the Republic investment page: republic.com/skybound. You may also review Skybound’s Form 1-A here: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1867925/000149315222034529/partiiandiii.htm

About Skybound Entertainment

Skybound is the company for creators. We’re known for using the Wheel of Awesome to make cool stuff, no matter the platform. We place creators and their projects at the center of the wheel and work with them to keep the integrity of their vision as it becomes a comic, game, TV series, film, audio series, or all of the above.

Skybound builds global franchises. We’ve been the home of The Walking Dead and Invincible since 2010 and are leaders in creating universes that become pop culture phenomena from our library of over 150 properties, including the emerging tentpole Impact Winter.

Skybound is a force in games. We publish, produce and distribute video games across every genre, including the blockbuster The Walking Dead series and the BAFTA award-winning Before Your Eyes.

Follow Skybound on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and at www.skybound.com.

About Mega Cat Studios

Based in Pittsburgh, PA, Mega Cat Studios is a creative first video game developer with a retro ethos and a culture of innovation. Their library of past titles includes modern platform releases as well as retro, cartridge-only experiences. While the wrestle-cats at MCS aren’t making games, they’re busy cutting promos and suplexing one another. For more information, please visit megacatstudios.com, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Discord.

About Telltale Games

Telltale is an independent developer and publisher of both original and licensed IP games for every major interactive platform and is a pioneer of narrative games and episodic delivery. The Telltale brand, assets, and various IP are now owned by LCG Entertainment, operating and marketing games under the Telltale name. LCG Entertainment is a privately held company, headquartered in Malibu with offices in Corte Madera, California. For more information, please visit www.telltale.com. Follow Telltale on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram (@telltalegames).

