Insight Touts Solutions Integrator Strategy at Synergy23 Partner Summit

Annual partner conference draws nearly 600 technology experts to discuss how Insight’s vision for digital transformation unites the best hardware, software and services on the market

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT) held its annual Synergy23 partner summit Wednesday and Thursday in Phoenix, gathering nearly 600 IT industry experts from about 100 technology providers globally. This year’s “Beyond” theme emphasized Insight’s bold ambition to define a new industry category as the leading solutions integrator, helping organizations accelerate their digital journey by combining hardware, software and services from the world’s top providers.

“Given the intricacies of running a digital-first business, a modern solution provider needs to bring value to clients across several fronts, from architecting secure solutions and procuring the required technology to run them, to managing the day-to-day support and organizational change needed to help people adapt,” said Dee Burger, Insight North America president. “Insight has amassed the capabilities — at a global scale — to go above and beyond when addressing every aspect of digital transformation. Synergy is our best opportunity to directly converse with our wide partner network about how their products and services best align to the unique solutions we create to make change easier to manage for our clients.”

Insight maintains trusted partnerships with more than 6,000 of the world’s leading technology providers. To honor these connections, Insight presented the following partners with 2022 Insight Synergy Awards for their exceptional teamwork throughout the year:

Be Ambitious Award — Hewlett-Packard Inc.

Modern Workplace Partner of the Year — Microsoft Surface

Intelligent Edge Partner of the Year — Lenovo

Modern Infrastructure Partner of the Year — Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

Modern Apps Partner of the Year — Microsoft

Data and AI Partner of the Year — NVIDIA

Cybersecurity Partner of the Year — Cisco

Marketing Partner of the Year — Google Chrome

E-commerce Marketing Partner of the Year — Apple

Public Sector Partner of the Year — Pure Storage

Distributor of the Year — D&H Distributing

Strategic Partner of the Year — HashiCorp

Insight Values Awards, recognizing three outstanding partners who demonstrate Insight’s core principles of hunger, heart and harmony, were given to:

Insight Hunger Value Partner of the Year — Dell

Insight Heart Value Partner of the Year — AMD

Insight Harmony Value Partner of the Year — Intel

For more information on Insight, visit insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 solutions integrator with more than 12,000 teammates worldwide helping organizations accelerate their digital journey to modernize their business and maximize the value of technology. We enable secure, end-to-end transformation and meet the needs of our clients through a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, far-reaching partnerships and 33+ years of broad IT expertise. Rated as a Forbes World’s Best Employer and a Great Place to Work, we amplify our solutions and services with global scale, local expertise and a world-class e-commerce experience, realizing the digital ambitions of our clients at every opportunity. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

Contacts

Scott Walters

Insight Enterprises



Tel. (480) 889-9798



Email: [email protected]

Ariel Kouvaras

Sloane & Company



Tel. (212) 446-1884



Email: [email protected]