GRAMMY-nominated Musician Upgrades Project Studio With KRK Systems’ Latest Studio Monitors

Tina Guo Hears the Depths of Her Mixes With Newly Released ROKIT G4 White Noise Studio Monitors

LAS VEGAS, SEPTEMBER 22, 2020 – Internationally acclaimed, GRAMMY Award-nominated and BRIT Female Artist of the Year-nominated musician Tina Guo is one of the most recorded solo cellists of all time. Known for her unique genre-crossing style, Guo’s mixes can be heard on hundreds of blockbuster film, television, and game soundtracks. As a dependable mixing solution, Guo turns to KRK Systems’ latest product offering, the ROKIT G4 White Noise 8-inch professional studio monitors. In addition to her recording projects, Guo also relies on her KRK G4s as playback monitors for her livestream concerts.

As a long-time fan of KRK Systems, Guo previously utilized the brand’s ROKIT G3 powered studio monitors. When upgrading to the latest generation of KRK’s renowned ROKITs, Guo chose to go with the eye-catching White Noise variation. “Compared to my ROKIT G3s, the G4s are more powerful and lighter in weight, which is extremely beneficial as I have both speakers on my standing desk, which I move up and down throughout the day,” says Guo. “I was immediately drawn to the cool aesthetic of the white color of these new monitors.”

While recording from home and streaming live concerts amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Guo solely relies on her project studio setup equipped with KRK White Noise monitors to mix all of her tracks. While adjusting to this work-from-home setup, it has been extremely beneficial that Guo is able to seamlessly adjust her EQ settings using the monitor’s simple-to-use LCD interface. “The LCD screen with visual EQ is amazing—it provides various frequency presets to adjust to the best setting for your specific playback or mix environment.”

Using her KRK White Noise monitors for playback, Guo recently completed two albums: “Winter Night: Traces in the Snow,” which will be released on Sony Masterworks, as well as “GESICHTSSCHMELZER,” which is an Extreme Music (production music arm of Sony/ATV Music Publishing) album as a composer with Frank Klepacki that translates to “face-melter.” She also recently turned to her KRKs as playback monitors for the recording of an in-game commercial for the new “Star Citizen” video game, as well as soundtracks for “SpongeBob 3” and two upcoming Netflix films: “Hillbilly Elegy” and “A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting.” Additionally, Guo is currently deploying her KRK 8-inch White Noise monitors for her upcoming solo album, also being released on Sony Masterworks in 2021.

“I am a huge fan of KRK’s studio monitors,” says Guo. “When mixing soundtracks for cello, it is crucial that I can hear the depths of my mixes—and the KRK G4 White Noise monitors project a natural and unaltered sound. In addition to all of the speaker’s cool features, their high-quality audio and affordable price tag add to the value of the White Noise monitors. I am excited to continue relying on these awesome looking speakers for all of my remote recording sessions, album projects, and live stream concerts in the future.”