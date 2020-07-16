Find and Fix Faults Fast: Telestream Announces the Next Generation of OTT Stream Monitoring

Nevada City, California, July 16th, 2020 — Telestream, a leading provider of workflow automation, media processing, quality monitoring and test and measurement solutions for the production and distribution of video, today announced the next generation of its IQ Solutions. With a focus on enabling operators to find and fix faults faster than ever, IQ solutions now provide single pane-of-glass OTT stream monitoring with combined ABR and linear video workflow analytics and correlated diagnostics. Sentry linear probes from the Tektronix Video merger and Surveyor TS probes have now been integrated, as well as NPAW YOUBORA player analytics for complete end-to-end monitoring of OTT streaming and IPTV distribution networks.

In use by content owners, broadcasters, cable, OVSPs and CDN providers around the world, IQ Solutions manage and measure video quality from the source, at the video player and at key points in between. The new release of iVMS ASM Intelligent Video Management System expands the range of probes, monitoring points, and automated diagnostics correlation to increase visibility across the linear and ABR video workflow to reduce time to repair. To enable operations teams to manage a complex and growing network more efficiently, the new release improves operations efficiency and reduces issue identification and resolution time while automating processes whenever possible.

“OTT streaming workflows typically run on hybrid networks with on-prem linear video ultimately streaming out as cloud ABR services,” said Joel Daly, VP Product Management, Telestream. “OTT providers can now seamlessly monitor linear and ABR video content distribution in the cloud, virtual and on-prem with IQ Solutions new enhanced single pane-of-glass management to simplify operations. It’s truly the most comprehensive video monitoring and management platform available.”

Sentry video monitoring probes are now integrated into iVMS ASM management, providing enhanced video management options and a complete range of probes for existing Sentry users. As part of a technology partnership with Nice People at Work (NPAW), integrated support of YOUBORA player analytics means operators can quickly assess and correlate what is happening on end-client devices via the centralized management system iVMS ASM.

Video Operations Centers (VOC) that monitor for alerts 24/7 need to be able to triage issues quickly, so it’s imperative that staff have monitoring that can automatically correlate information and clearly indicate problem specifics and location to reduce mean time to repair. All information is correlated so operators can see exactly where and what a problem is without having to log into multiple systems manually. New alert aggregation helps highlight the most important issues, while enhanced northbound API supports integration with VOC operations dashboards.

Video organizations have a network diagram that represents media flows into and out of their ecosystem. In the latest release, users can create a Custom Topology View which allows operators to load their video network diagram into the IQ management system so their staff can view video network and program status or issues on the network diagrams they’re used to.

Additional enhancements:

New Sentry enhancements include SCTE35 Ad Insert diagnostic details, IDR alignment alerts, GOP structure display, and API improvements.

Surveyor TS enhancements include IPv6 for Remote PHY applications, dual homing of management systems, and API enhancements.