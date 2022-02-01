Dubai’s New LP:ME Recording Complex Fills Every Studio With PMC Monitoring

No expense has been spared in the creation of this state of the art facility that is housed across the entire 30th floor of a skyscraper in Dubai

LP:ME, a brand new recording complex in Dubai, has equipped all of its studios with PMC monitoring so that it can deliver the ultimate in sound quality to its discerning customer base.

As the musical home for numerous regional and international artists from the Middle East and North Africa, LP:ME has been operating as a studio for 25 years, starting with tape and a single room. Over the last two years the company has acquired and transformed a 30th floor in Dubai’s Jumeirah Lake Towers, making it one of the highest studio facilities in the world.

It now offers three main recording studios including one flagship space purely for stereo production and two full Dolby certified Atmos studios. There are also six DAW-based producer rooms with scaled-back equipment set ups, and an in-house video production studio that provides bidirectional AV communication between all rooms so that production sessions can be live streamed.

PMC monitoring was chosen for every room by LP:ME CEO Daniel Romanovskyi, in conjunction with Eddy Jazra, head of the facility’s audio department, and Kevin Boujikian, project director and PMC partner for UAE, who was heavily involved in the design and equipping of the entire complex.

“The goal was to meet world class standards by integrating the very best equipment,” Boujikian says. “Daniel wanted to create one of the most exclusive and best studios in the MENA region, and I was very excited to be part of it.”

LP:ME’s stereo room is equipped with a 48-channel Duality Fuse console, paired with a quartet of PMC’s flagship QB1-XBDA monitors and two PMC BST subwoofers. This set up is only found in a handful of other facilities around the globe, including Netflix and Interscope studios.

“It’s more than just a stereo room, it’s an experience,” says Eddy Jazra. “The sonic image is so clear that you could spend hours in that room without fatigue. We have also added a pair of PMC 6 active studio monitors for contrast and for nearfield work.”

LP:ME’s two Atmos suites are designed to appeal to the burgeoning immersive audio market. The largest room has an 11.1.6 speaker set up consisting of three PMC BB6 XBD-A monitors for LCR, eight ci40s for rear and sides, six ci65s for the ceiling hung overheads and a pair of PMC BST subwoofers for low end production. The second room has a 9.1.4 configuration with three PMC MB3 XBD-As, 10 ci65s and four PMC8-2 subwoofers.

The facility’s six producer rooms also have PMC monitoring – PMC6 in most rooms and IB1S-AIII in the largest room.

Maurice Patist, PMC’s Head of Sales, Pro Global Studio Products, played a key part in commissioning the PMC monitoring systems, particularly in the two Atmos rooms. He also conducted a complete review of the facility’s audio design.

“The attention to detail and absolute desire to do it properly allowed us to create the right combination of proper room design, acoustics and PMC monitoring systems to maximise the performance of the control rooms,” he says. “The result is two incredible performing Dolby Atmos mix studios and an equally exceptional stereo control room, all of which deliver all the performance and gear an engineer could wish for.”

Daniel Romanovskyi adds: “I am proud that we have managed to defy all the odds and build what is arguably one of the best sounding studios in the world.”

LP:ME is already generating interest among local and international artists who are keen to try out its impressive facilities.

For more information, please visit https://www.lp.me/

