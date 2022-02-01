DocGo Expands Service Area of Innovative Mobile Urgent Care in New York City and New Jersey

DocGo On-Demand has revolutionized healthcare with the launch of a mobile app that allows users to book urgent care house calls, making high quality healthcare conveniently accessible

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DocGo (Nasdaq: DCGO), a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services, today announced the expansion of its revolutionary on-demand urgent care, DocGo On-Demand, which will now service the majority of New York City, Westchester and Nassau Counties, along with additional regions of northern and central New Jersey. This tech-enabled service allows New York and New Jersey residents to request same-day house calls and telehealth seven days a week, making high-quality, affordable care accessible at the push of a button.

“Since launching DocGo On-Demand in February in select areas of New Jersey and New York, we have delivered care to a large number of patients in the comfort of their own homes,” said Anthony Capone, president of DocGo. “From everyday cold and flu care, routine testing, and physicals to more complex cases involving homebound elderly patients, our skilled medical professionals provide high quality care to adults and children. With this expansion of our service area, we’re offering millions of additional New York and New Jersey residents access to affordable healthcare that comes directly to them, not the other way around.”

DocGo’s innovative care model combines house calls with telehealth consultations to provide a comprehensive service that can do far more than basic telehealth alone. With both telehealth and house calls, DocGo optimizes for the best modality of care based on each patient’s needs, allowing for high quality care in the most efficient way possible. If after a video visit it is determined that in-person care is needed, DocGo will dispatch a clinician the same day. Through the use of proprietary technology, DocGo is able to provide house calls for about the same cost as a traditional urgent care center visit.

In addition to this service area expansion, the company has launched its DocGo On Demand iOS app so patients can request care, see real-time visit status updates including tracking the clinician, and view appointment history on their iPhone.

“We have all been reminded in the past two years that if you are sick, you should not leave your home, so we’re bringing the care directly to the patient,” said Aaron Severs, chief product officer at DocGo. “With the launch of the iOS app, we are making it easier than ever to request an urgent care house call. I use the service for my own family, and they continue to be amazed by the ease, efficiency, and quality of care provided. Being treated at home is a far better experience, and for many, is far more accessible, than visiting a brick-and-mortar urgent care center. Over 20% of patients in September were repeat customers, showing how much people love this service. Gone are the days of sitting in a waiting room when you’re not feeling well. We are revolutionizing the way people think about healthcare.”

DocGo On-Demand clinicians can perform tests, prescribe medications and treat many common ailments in both children and adults. At the conclusion of the service, visits are covered by the patient’s insurance, or, patients pay a flat fee for their telehealth or house call visit. For more information on DocGo On-Demand and to view the full service area, visit www.docgo.com/ondemand.

About DocGo



DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile mobile care services. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing high quality, highly affordable care to patients where and when they need it. DocGo’s innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient’s home or workplace. Together with DocGo’s integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

