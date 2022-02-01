CareEvolution joins the Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance to advance participant-focused research and unlock novel digital biomarkers

ANN ARBOR, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CareEvolution has announced a membership with the Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance (DTRA) to collaborate in the efforts to improve global adoption and education surrounding decentralized research, participant-centric trial models, and applications for novel digital biomarkers.

CareEvolution is a health technology company with an over 20-year legacy in data, and their platform known as HIEBus™ is leveraged by clients such as Elevance Health and Camden Coalition. In 2018 CareEvolution developed MyDataHelps™, a decentralized research platform that combines critical digital capabilities like eConsent and clinical outcome assessments with real-world data collection including Electronic Health Record (EHR), claims, digital biomarkers from wearable devices (e.g., FitBit, Apple Watch, Google Health, SensorKit), and more.

“We are committed to helping fix healthcare and further clinical trials and research by enabling researchers to access real-world data through digital biomarkers, combined with real-time survey responses for more complete, comprehensive data,” remarked Vik Kheterpal, founder of CareEvolution. “These novel biomarkers and the ability for study participants to contribute to research remotely will expand our participant demographics and deepen our collective knowledge, benefitting current and future patients across the globe. We’re excited to join this Alliance and collaborate to strengthen and grow decentralized research.”

CareEvolution has partnered with research teams across the country, including University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School, University of Michigan, the National Institutes of Health, and Scripps Research Digital Trials Center. These partners leverage MyDataHelps™ for projects such as the All of Us Research Program, RECOVER, PowerMom, Say Yes! COVID Test, and the electronic Framingham Heart Study, with nearly 2 million participants, over 55k EHRs connected and over 20 million kits distributed to participants across the United States.

DTRA is a non-profit organization convened to enable collaboration of stakeholders to accelerate the adoption of patient-focused, decentralized clinical trials and research within life sciences and healthcare through education and research.

Learn more about MyDataHelps™ at www.careevolution.com/mydatahelps.

