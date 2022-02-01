Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® II Available Now

A Bold New Era of Call of Duty Begins Today with the Launch of Modern Warfare II and Continues with the Release of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 on November 16

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The wait is over. Starting today, fans around the world can jump into the highly anticipated Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Following the biggest beta in Call of Duty franchise history, the entertainment blockbuster ushers in a new era for the franchise with a host of new gameplay and technical innovations, in the most advanced Call of Duty experience ever. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II delivers a massive amount of content on day one, including an epic and thrilling single-player campaign, incredibly immersive multiplayer action, and a new Special Ops tactical cooperative experience for Call of Duty players. Together with the all-new, free-to-play Warzone 2.0 coming on November 16, it’s an unrivaled offering for Call of Duty fans everywhere.

“Today’s launch of Modern Warfare II is a celebration of our incredible community around the world and the bold future we have shaped for the entire Call of Duty franchise. We are focused on delivering a state-of-the-art experience for our players and beginning an exciting new journey together for a franchise that has become a true cultural phenomenon in modern entertainment,” said Johanna Faries, General Manager, Call of Duty, Activision.

Modern Warfare II follows 2019’s blockbuster Modern Warfare across a gripping story campaign. The new release continues to advance the series with deep multiplayer modes, maps, playlist and technical innovations. Additionally, an evolved Special Ops mode from Modern Warfare 2019, brings a two-player Special Ops experience allowing players to explore large-scale hot zones with a fellow teammate.

“Infinity Ward and all of our phenomenal development teams have pushed the envelope in every way, and launch is just the beginning. We have a tremendous number of additional innovations and experiences coming as we head into upcoming live seasons of content; Warzone 2.0 next month, Warzone coming to mobile next year, and beyond. Modern Warfare II represents one of the most ambitious releases in our history and we are excited to finally get into the action together with our players,” added Dave Stohl, Head of Development for Call of Duty, and co-studio head, Infinity Ward.

“The Modern Warfare universe holds a special place for us creatively. From the beginning, our teams set out to create a bold, new set of experiences for all players to enjoy. Every design decision, technical innovation and piece of game development has been in service to deliver on this goal. This is only the start, as motivated as we are for today with Modern Warfare II’s release, we’re equally inspired for what’s to come in days with Warzone 2.0,” said Patrick Kelly, Creative Director for Call of Duty, and co-studio head, Infinity Ward.

With amazing audio and visually stunning graphics, Modern Warfare II not only delivers an action-packed experience, but also raises the bar as the most state of the art Call of Duty experience ever. One unified game engine powers both Modern Warfare II and the new Warzone 2.0, delivering a seamless gameplay experience across both titles.

Launching on November 16, alongside Season One of Modern Warfare II, the new Warzone 2.0 extends the Modern Warfare universe with a brand-new map, Al Mazrah, and a massive amount of new gameplay experiences, including a new Gulag, advanced aquatic combat, and DMZ, Call of Duty’s brand-new extraction mode.

Modern Warfare II is available worldwide starting today on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox® Series X|S, Xbox One®, and PC in a fully optimized experience for Battle.net, Blizzard Entertainment’s online gaming service, and Steam. Modern Warfare II development is led by Infinity Ward alongside an incredible team of studios, including Activision Central Design, Activision Central Tech, Activision Localization Dublin, Activision QA, Activision Shanghai, Beenox, Demonware, High Moon Studios, Raven Software, Sledgehammer Games, Toys for Bob and Treyarch. For more information and the latest details follow @CallofDuty on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Activision

Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision is a leading global producer and publisher of interactive entertainment. Activision maintains operations throughout the world and is a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), an S&P 500 company. More information about Activision and its products can be found on the company’s website at www.activision.com or by following @Activision.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements: Information in this press release that involves Activision Publishing’s expectations, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including statements about the availability, pricing, features, and functionality of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 are forward-looking statements that are not facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause Activision Publishing’s actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements set forth in this press release include unanticipated product delays and other factors identified in the risk factors sections of Activision Blizzard’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Activision Publishing and Activision Blizzard as of the date of this release, and neither Activision Publishing nor Activision Blizzard assumes any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements believed to be true when made may ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of the future performance of Activision Publishing or Activision Blizzard and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond its control and may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

ACTIVISION, CALL OF DUTY, CALL OF DUTY WARZONE, MODERN WARFARE, and WARZONE are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Nicole Fodran



Senior Manager, Public Relations



Activision

310.773.6273

[email protected]