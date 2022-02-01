Boost Medical Group Selects Trevelino/Keller to Launch and Scale New Brand

Outcome-Focused Firm Selected as Growth Marketing and PR Partner for Experience in Technology, Professional Services, and Healthcare Industries

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trevelino/Keller, a nationally ranked growth PR and marketing firm, today announced a new partnership with Boost Medical Group, the industry’s first end-to-end diagnostic and case management solution designed to revolutionize the personal injury space. Trevelino/Keller will support Boost Medical Group with a 360-degree growth marketing and PR approach, encompassing branding, website development, lead generation and earned media.

Traditionally, if someone withstands an injury, the options for diagnosis and treatment hinge upon a CT or MRI scan. However, those methods alone aren’t enough to effectively quantify someone’s injuries or paint a holistic picture in court. Boost Medical Group aims to disrupt this outdated standard with a quantifiable solution that provides empirical data to attorneys and their clients – helping demonstrate the extent and impact of an injury and successfully expedite and resolve cases in less time.

“Our goal at Boost Medical is to provide attorneys and their clients with a complete and efficient solution that can make a difference for case outcomes,” stated Bob Hopta, managing partner at Boost Medical Group. “As a newly launched brand in the space, we see a lot of growth potential and the opportunity to infiltrate an industry historically lacking in the technology innovation we bring to the table. We know Trevelino/Keller will be a critical partner in helping us achieve these growth goals.”

Boost Medical Group’s highly validated methodology includes proprietary technology with 8 FDA clearances, more than a dozen peer-reviewed clinical publications and thousands of subject evaluations. Its six-step process encompasses screening and intake, referrals, diagnostics, impairment rating assignment, demand creation and case management.

“Boost Medical Group is aiming to solve a problem that no other has tried – or been successful – tackling,” noted Dean Trevelino, principal at Trevelino/Keller. “This bold, innovative thinking aligns well with our agency, as we regularly partner with clients blazing their own path in the industries they serve. We look forward to supporting Boost Medical in what’s ahead, as they’re poised to disrupt the personal injury space.”

Trevelino/Keller brings nearly 20 years of brand reputation, media strategy, digital expertise and creative services to its partnership with Boost Medical Group. According to the latest O’Dwyer’s PR Rankings, the firm ranks #2 in Technology, #1 in Healthcare, and #2 in Professional Services in Atlanta.

About Boost Medical Group

Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Boost Medical Group is the industry’s first end-to-end personal injury diagnostic and case management solution. Using a six-step process to quantify the extent and impact of personal injuries, Boost Medical provides attorneys and their clients with actionable insights, helping to collapse the timeline to resolve a personal injury case. The highly validated methodology includes proprietary technology with 8 FDA clearances, more than a dozen peer-reviewed clinical publications and thousands of subject evaluations. For more information, visit www.boostmedicalgroup.com.

About Trevelino/Keller

Trevelino/Keller is a Growth PR+Mkt firm focused on building, launching and scaling B2B and B2C companies. It leans into public relations, growth marketing and creative studios to develop measurable programming that leads to outcome-driven goals. It features eight nationally ranked practice areas — technology, healthcare, financial services, franchising, environment, government, food & beverage and lifestyle. Its Creative Studios delivers brand identity, graphic design, web services and dynamic content. Headquartered in Atlanta, the firm holds the distinction of having the industry’s best talent retention, is the 2022 third fastest growing and ranks second in Atlanta. For more information, visit www.trevelinokeller.com.

