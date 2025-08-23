Zupee Ludo Strengthens Position as Category Leader with 150 Million Users and 12.5 Billion Gameplays

Zupee, India’s leading skill-based gaming platform, has solidified its dominance in the online gaming space by crossing 150 million users and clocking an astounding 12.5 billion gameplays. This surge comes just 8 months after Zupee Ludo hit 100 million users, highlighting unmatched growth in the competitive world of ludo games.

With one new user joining every 0.4 seconds and over five games launching each second, the platform is not just attracting users – it’s engaging them at scale. The sustained interest underlines Zupee’s standing as a pioneer in the Indian online gaming ecosystem.

A Data-Backed Growth Story: 50 Million New Users in 8 Months

Zupee’s recent growth numbers highlight how deeply entrenched it is in India’s digital entertainment landscape. Since November 2024:

50 million new users have joined the platform.

Gameplays have almost doubled from 6.6 billion to 12.5 billion.

One new user signs up every 0.4 seconds , showing consistent traction.

Over 5 new ludo games start every second , reflecting strong daily engagement.

India makes more than five strategic moves every second, showcasing active and skill-based participation.

This sustained growth is a strong testament to Zupee Ludo’s position as a category-defining leader in ludo games .

Redefining a Timeless Classic: Innovation in Ludo Games

Zupee has taken an iconic Indian pastime and rebuilt it for the mobile-first generation. With shorter formats and skill-focused mechanics, Zupee’s innovations include:

First-of-its-kind skill-based Ludo formats : Ludo Supreme Ludo Turbo Ludo Supreme League

Unique Gameplay Mechanics : Strategic move-based scoring system that encourages thoughtful gameplay Gameplay formats designed to reward skill over chance Fast-paced matches, typically under 10 minutes, tailored for today’s quick gaming sessions



These changes have transformed casual play into strategic engagement, offering a fresh spin on traditional ludo games.

Built for Bharat: Entertainment with Fairness and Purpose

Zupee isn’t just scaling, it’s creating a purpose-led, inclusive gaming culture. Designed to resonate with the diverse audiences of Bharat, Zupee Ludo provides:

Responsible Gaming Practices RNG (Random Number Generator) certified algorithms

Strict no-bot policy

Clear responsible gaming guidelines Fair and Transparent Play Blockchain-backed fairness

Real-time verification systems

No luck-based outcomes Skill-Based Empowerment Encourages strategic thinking

Rewards knowledge and attention

Supports decision-making and real-time reflexes

These innovations ensure that Zupee isn’t just entertaining – it’s shaping how ludo games are played in the digital age.

A Word from the Leadership: Trust, Transparency & Transformation

Govind Mittal, Chief Spokesperson at Zupee, shared,

“This milestone echoes the trust and love we’ve received across India. We are not only scaling; we are rewriting how a timeless Indian game is played, protected, and celebrated. Zupee is building a gaming culture rooted in fairness, skill, and innovation.”

He further added that Zupee’s future vision is focused on:

Seamless user experiences

Technological excellence

Responsible entertainment at scale

Zupee and the Future of Ludo Games in India

From start-up to category leader in a matter of a few years, Zupee is the living example of how culturally relevant, skill-based ludo games can be a harbinger of change in the arena of digital entertainment in India. With strong technology, user trust, and ceaseless innovation, the brand is now not just growing-it is charting the future of online gaming.

While Zupee writes the story for ludo, one thing remains indisputable: ludo games have moved beyond being just nostalgic family fun to becoming a part of the grand digital entertainment revolution in India.

About Zupee:

Zupee is the largest skill-based Ludo platform in India. Zupee offers ‘games of skill’ where a player’s skill, knowledge, attention, experience, and capabilities determine success. With a diverse portfolio of skill-based board games, Zupee is redefining the online real-money gaming ecosystem by providing meaningful entertainment and creating joyful moments.

Zupee adheres to responsible gaming practices, ensuring transparency through clear guidelines outlined on its website. The platform promotes responsible gaming, emphasizing that gaming should be primarily enjoyed for entertainment rather than solely for monetary gains.

