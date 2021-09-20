Zoom X Running on Vuzix Smart Glasses Highlights 5G Solutions at Deutsche Telekom’s Digital X 2023 Exhibition

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), (“Vuzix” or, the “Company”), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, announced that the Company will be broadly showcasing its Vuzix M400® and Vuzix Blade 2® smart glasses at Deutsche Telekom’s (“DT”) Digital X 2023 exhibition, taking place September 20-21 in Cologne, Germany. Digital X is DT’s leading event driving digitization in the DACH region of Europe. Once again, the city of Cologne has been transformed into a 5G business networking center. With the theme of Business Collaboration, the event combines industry leaders with a variety of mobile workforce innovations powered by DT and Zoom X. Zoom X is an online collaboration bundle jointly developed by Zoom and Deutsche Telekom specifically for the German market.

Vuzix is proud to return to Digital X as the exclusive Zoom X-compatible AR technology platform of choice. This year, the Company will highlight real-world use cases from the automotive industry, enabling Digital X attendees to experience the seamless integration, security, and efficiencies that Zoom X delivers to the connected workforce. Hands-on demos will provide AR enabled experiences from the perspectives of a prospective buyer, dealership salesperson, and automotive service center representative using a fully integrated solution. As part of the centerpiece demo at the event featuring a Volkswagen ID. Buzz, Vuzix provides frontline workers with immediate access to key datapoints and ability to share their view with anyone on their team. Attendees will experience how smart glasses enable never-before-seen levels of business collaboration using the Zoom X platform, connecting workers with real-world solutions with the speed of 5G.

“Today’s businesses depend on the proven collaboration capabilities of Zoom X across industries and use cases. Vuzix is helping to pave the way, delivering digitization to an ever-growing set of enterprise clients, connecting workers with each other and to critical information whether they’re in automotive, telecommunications, service or other industries,” said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the enterprise, medical, defense and consumer markets. The Company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 325 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and augmented reality Video Eyewear field. Moviynt, an SAP Certified ERP SaaS logistics solution provider, is a Vuzix wholly owned subsidiary. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2023 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in: Rochester, NY; Oxford, UK; Munich, Germany; and Kyoto and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses, our business relationships with Deutsche Telekom and Zoom, market opportunities with enterprise customers, benefits that can be expected with the implementation of smart glasses, and among other things the Company’s leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as “believes,” “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “should” and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company’s beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

