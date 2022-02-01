Zones’ Managed Cloud Services named Product Challenger by ISG Provider Lens

AUBURN, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zones, a global provider of end-to-end IT Solutions, has been positioned by ISG as a ‘Product Challenger’ in Managed Services for Mid-Market in the U.S. in Multi Public Cloud Services 2023. The ISG report recognized that Zones brings in end-to-end capabilities in Cloud Services, ranging from cloud licensing, cloud advisory, migration and modernization, management and cloud governance.





ISG highlighted Zones’ exceptional strengths in four critical areas: Firstly, their automation-enabled services leverage tools like Grafana and Ansible, ensuring heightened efficiency and cost savings throughout the cloud resource lifecycle. Secondly, their comprehensive cloud governance strategy, encompassing FinOps, SecOps, CloudOps, and a robust framework, enables clients to optimize resources with effective budgeting continually. Thirdly, Zones has made significant strides in industry-specific offerings, strengthening services tailored for healthcare, retail, energy, utilities, and the public sector. Lastly, with a distinct focus on midsize enterprises in the U.S., Zones optimizes its resources, providing flexible and cost-effective multi-public cloud solutions.

Thomas Gallagher, SVP Service and Solution Sales at Zones, said, “ Empowering the future with automation and AI, we optimize cloud management for efficiency and security. Beyond our robust presence in Azure, we’re expanding our services across major public cloud platforms like AWS and GCP. Our focus includes specialized expertise, certifications, and advanced services tailored to each platform’s capabilities. We’re developing industry-specific solutions for healthcare, retail, public sector and energy and utilities, aligning with sector regulations.”

Shashank Rajmane, Principal Analyst and Manager at ISG, said, “ Zones has grown significantly since the last year due to its automation-first approach towards migrating and modernizing workloads to cloud environments. This has enabled it to help its clients move seamlessly and securely to public cloud.”

Explore the full report and learn more about Zones’ capabilities here. https://www.zones.com/site/statics/static_page.html?name=about-us/newsroom-and-media/awards-and-accolades/isg-provider-lens-multi-public-cloud-2023

About Zones:

Zones is a global provider of end-to-end IT solutions with an unmatched supply chain. Positioned to be the IT partner you need, Zones, a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) in business for over 35 years, specializes in Digital Workplace, Cloud & Data Center, Networking, Security, and Managed/Professional/Staffing services. Operating in more than 120 countries, leveraging a robust portfolio, and utilizing the highest certification levels from key partners, including Microsoft, Apple, Cisco, Lenovo, Adobe, and more, Zones has mastered the science of building digital infrastructures that change the way modern organizations do business. Whatever you need, consider IT done.

