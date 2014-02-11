Zola and Schaaf Celebrate Modern Love with Film and Original Art Installation For Valentine’s Day

The leading wedding planning platform and women-owned ad agency partner to bring to life the newest installment of Zola’s ‘For All The Days Along The Way’ campaign, highlighting unique, real stories of modern love and partnership.

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Zola , the most trusted authority in the wedding planning industry, is debuting today the latest installment of their For All The Days Along The Way campaign in collaboration with ad agency Schaaf . The work, which includes a short film by award-winning filmmaker and photographer Jess Kohl and an original mixed media art activation at contemporary floral studio Fox Fodder Flowers in Brooklyn, NY, celebrates love well-earned and normalizes non-traditional journeys to marriage.

Zola first unveiled the For All The Days Along The Way creative platform in 2022 to showcase how beautiful, trying, messy, and fun the wedding planning process is for couples today. At the center of this latest installment is a 60-second film that introduces viewers to a recently married couple reflecting on their path to their wedding day. From their first date to moving in together, from weathering a pregnancy loss to planning a wedding and everything in between, the narrative celebrates the beauty of love that is hard-won and deeply cherished. The story culminates as the couple steps into their wedding reception, a moment to appreciate all that brought them to that day.

Earlier this year, Zola released their third annual First Look Report – a survey of nearly 6,000 couples getting married in the year ahead about what, why, and how they’re planning for their weddings. With 92% of couples living together, nearly a quarter having gone through a form of couple’s therapy, and 43% combining finances all before their wedding, the data reinforces that modern couples are charting their own path, and redefining what a “normal” journey to marriage looks like.

“Modern love stories are not always linear, and they are not always a fairy tale. Building an enduring partnership, planning a wedding, and sustaining a marriage are hard work, and that work is worth acknowledging,” said Allison Cullman, VP Brand Marketing & Strategy at Zola. “We’re so grateful that so many couples trust Zola to help bring their wedding days to life, and we want all couples to feel seen, supported and empowered to celebrate their love in their own unique way.”

In addition to the film, Zola is bringing its message to life through Love in Full Bloom: an art display taking place from February 11-14 at Fox Fodder Flowers in Brooklyn, NY. The exhibit features six original pieces commissioned by Zola, brought to life by mixed media artists, and inspired by real love stories. Styled as “wedding bouquets”, the display explores the challenges, triumphs, and acts of love that define modern love. The artists featured are:

Rossana Romero is a Colombian visual artist currently residing in New York . Her artistic practice revolves around deeply personal themes, encompassing elements of family, cultural history, migration, laws, environmental change and intimate aspects of her own life and relationships.

is a Colombian visual artist currently residing in . Her artistic practice revolves around deeply personal themes, encompassing elements of family, cultural history, migration, laws, environmental change and intimate aspects of her own life and relationships. Sasha Zirulnik mines her lived experiences for pivotal moments. Using themes of love, living in New York , death, grief, loss and the mythology of the afterlife that have coexisted in her life, she distills these abstract narratives via the use of concise and graphic compositions.

mines her lived experiences for pivotal moments. Using themes of love, living in , death, grief, loss and the mythology of the afterlife that have coexisted in her life, she distills these abstract narratives via the use of concise and graphic compositions. Zakiya Mowat ‘s artistic practice is driven by an exploration of entomology, the reclamation of Black autonomy, and the soundscapes of the global African diaspora. These elements inform her interdisciplinary approach to art, shaping a body of work that spans visual art, sound collage, and installation.

‘s artistic practice is driven by an exploration of entomology, the reclamation of Black autonomy, and the soundscapes of the global African diaspora. These elements inform her interdisciplinary approach to art, shaping a body of work that spans visual art, sound collage, and installation. Erika Choe explores the complex relationship between bodies, technology, and capitalism through installations, video, performances, and sculpture. Her work examines the body’s role in human experience, imagining its metamorphosis while questioning its limitations as a political vessel.

explores the complex relationship between bodies, technology, and capitalism through installations, video, performances, and sculpture. Her work examines the body’s role in human experience, imagining its metamorphosis while questioning its limitations as a political vessel. Melanie Izaguirre is a New York City based artist currently pursuing a Fine Arts degree at The New School . Her work spans a variety of mediums like oil paint, charcoal, and natural materials such as wood and metal.

is a based artist currently pursuing a Fine Arts degree at . Her work spans a variety of mediums like oil paint, charcoal, and natural materials such as wood and metal. Isabella Mebarak is a Colombian-American artist and painter studying at Pratt Institute in New York City . With a foundation in realist art from the Barcelona Atelier, her work blends unconventional materials like glitter, slime, and concrete to explore gender, identity, and politics.

“Zola wants to stand apart from the industry with their message that love is more than a moment—it’s a journey,” added Kendra Schaaf, Founder & CEO, Schaaf. “This campaign celebrates the beauty of that journey and the resilience it takes to create something extraordinary together. We’re overjoyed to partner with Zola to tell these stories.”

By celebrating love in its truest and most modern forms, Zola and Schaaf continue to challenge traditional narratives, placing the focus on what matters most: the everyday moments and enduring commitment that make a marriage meaningful.

Credits:

Client: Zola

Agency: Schaaf

Director: Jess Kohl

DP: Mathieu Plainfosse

Production Company: Love Song

Color & Finishing: CO3, London

VFX: Stray

Edit: Trim

Sound: Factory Sound

Artists: Rosanna Romero, Sasha Zirulnik , Zakiya Mowat , Erika Choe , Melanie Izaguierre , Isabella Mebarak

ABOUT ZOLA

Zola is where today’s couples are planning their weddings. The most trusted authority in the industry, over 2 million couples have chosen Zola as their partner for their entire wedding planning journey. With the most innovative tools, insightful team of experts, and vibrant community of engaged couples, Zola supports couples in bringing their unique, authentic wedding visions to life. Zola also enables couples to plan in the way they want, at home or on-the-go, with their award-winning, highly-rated iOS mobile app for wedding planning. To learn more, visit Zola at www.zola.com and follow @zola on all social platforms.

ABOUT SCHAAF

Schaaf is a women-owned, and independent creative agency. Founded by Kendra Schaaf in 2023, Schaaf employs people who get people and brands. Schaaf has built a flexible model to accommodate the diverse needs of clients, working as an extension of their team to give them access to some of the best creative and strategic minds in the world. The company’s roster of partners includes Zola, Cox Automotive, Savage X Fenty, GrowNYC, The Nature Conservancy and Chobani. Get in touch: hello@schaaf.agency

CONTACT: Elle O’ Brien, Zola@OriginalStrategies.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zola-and-schaaf-celebrate-modern-love-with-film-and-original-art-installation-for-valentines-day-302374850.html

SOURCE Zola