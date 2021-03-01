Zoho/ManageEngine Recognized as a Leader in Two IDC MarketScape Vendor Assessments for UEM

Company Positioned in the UEM IDC MarketScapes on Apple and SMB Deployments

Zoho/ManageEngine also positioned as a Major Player in the Worldwide UEM and IoT IDC MarketScape reports

Desktop Central cited for vulnerability management, patching capabilities

View the Worldwide UEM Software 2021 Vendor Assessment at https://mnge.it/X2D

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation, today announced that Zoho/ManageEngine has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: “Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software for Apple Devices 2021 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US46965620, January 2021)” and the “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide UEM SMB 2021 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US46965720, January 2021).”

The company has also been positioned as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: “Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software 2021 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US46957820, January 2021)” and the IDC MarketScape: “Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software for Ruggedized/Internet of Things Deployment 2021 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US46957920, January 2021).”

According to IDC’s 2020 Enterprise Mobility Decision Maker Survey, the concept of unified management of endpoint computing devices—PCs, laptops, smartphones, tablets and so on—is rapidly gaining popularity in many organizations, with nearly three-quarters of US organizations either piloting or currently using a UEM solution. With UEM, organizations can provision, configure, manage, monitor and maintain multiple operating systems using a single solution.

“UEM solutions have evolved from catering to IT automation to becoming the platform empowering enterprises to allow their workforce to securely access corporate resources, irrespective of the device and their location,” said Mathivanan Venkatachalam, vice president at ManageEngine. “Work from home has pushed I&O leaders to enable remote access to sensitive corporate resources while simultaneously ensuring employees and their devices are protected. Desktop Central has played a prominent role in helping our customers achieve this. We’re delighted with the positive recognition of Desktop Central in the IDC MarketScape, and it only increases our resolve to make our UEM offering more robust and deliver even better customer satisfaction.”

ManageEngine Recognized for Its Endpoint Management Automation and Patching Capabilities

More than 18 UEM vendors were evaluated by the IDC MarketScape as part of this year’s Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Vendor Assessment.

In its assessment, IDC MarketScape recognized the tight integrations between ManageEngine’s UEM solution, Desktop Central, and the company’s wide span of IT solutions for IT service management, endpoint security, analytics, IT asset management and Active Directory management as a strength.

IDC MarketScape’s UEM vendor assessment also highlighted Desktop Central’s vulnerability management, patching capabilities and extensive automation of PC life cycle management routines. ManageEngine’s competitive bundling and add-on pricing across its product portfolio were also listed as strengths.

Under the Advice for Technology Buyers section of this year’s report, the IDC MarketScape recommends organizations look for solutions that provide mobile endpoint support, strong UEM capabilities and a road map for customer success, a strong portfolio of adjacent and complementary IT products, a broad set of legacy and modern PC management support functions, capabilities for supporting BYOD users, conditional access controls and cloud-based delivery capabilities.

To get a complete picture of the current UEM landscape and a look into the future of UEM, download an excerpt of the report.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

Pricing and Availability

Desktop Central is priced at $22 per device per year and is available for download at www.manageengine.com/products/desktop-central/download.html. A fully functional, 30-day trial version is also available for download. Desktop Central can be installed on-premises or hosted on various cloud platforms and has a fully functional free edition that small businesses can use to manage up to 50 endpoints.

About Desktop Central

Desktop Central is a comprehensive UEM solution that helps manage and secure servers, desktops, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, POS machines and other IoT devices across multiple operating systems from a single console. It automates the complete endpoint management life cycle from start to finish and is available both on-premises and in the cloud. Desktop Central offers a full set of solutions for modern management and traditional client management through a single agent and a single workflow. Used by more than 16,000 enterprises around the globe, it helps businesses cut costs on IT infrastructure, achieve operational efficiency, improve productivity and combat network vulnerabilities. For more information, visit www.manageengine.com/products/desktop-central.

About ManageEngine

ManageEngine is the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation. Established and emerging enterprises — including 9 of every 10 Fortune 100 organizations — rely on ManageEngine’s real-time IT management tools to ensure optimal performance of their IT infrastructure, including networks, servers, applications, desktops and more. ManageEngine has offices worldwide, including the United States, the Netherlands, India, UAE, Mexico, Singapore, Japan, China and Australia, as well as 200+ global partners to help organizations tightly align their business and IT. For more information, please visit manageengine.com; follow the company blog at blogs.manageengine.com and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/manageengine, Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ManageEngine and Twitter @ManageEngine.

Contacts

Ahana Vissa



ManageEngine



[email protected]