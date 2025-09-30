Zoe Wealth Platform Integrates eMoney Data Feed, Empowering Advisors to Deliver a More Robust Client Experience

The New Data Feed Integration Enables Advisors to Bring Zoe Wealth Platform Accounts Into eMoney, Helping Clients Keep Their Wealth Strategy Complete and Up to Date

Zoe Financial , a digital end-to-end wealth platform that aims to transform the wealth management experience, announced its data feed integration with eMoney Advisor, a leading provider of technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. With this new connection, advisors can seamlessly bring Zoe Wealth Platform accounts into eMoney, ensuring clients’ financial strategies are always complete and up to date.

“At Zoe, we focus on empowering advisors to deliver a better experience for their clients as they grow and protect their wealth. Seamless integrations with systems that advisors already use allow us to remove friction, streamline processes, and create a more holistic client experience,” said Andres Garcia-Amaya, CFA, Zoe’s Founder & CEO.

About the Connection

The data feed integration between eMoney and Zoe’s robust wealth platform allows advisors to connect Zoe accounts directly into eMoney’s advisor-managed feeds in a matter of minutes. This ensures financial plans and reports always reflect accurate, real-time account data.

Some of the benefits include:

Better visibility: Advisors gain a clear, real-time view of client transactions and portfolio movements, while clients see up-to-date balances and a holistic view of their wealth.

Data-driven advice: Advisors access integrated insights that strengthen their recommendations, while clients benefit from more personalized, goal-aligned financial planning.

“Advisors want to spend less time reconciling systems and more time building relationships,” said Dillon Ferguson, CFP®, Zoe’s VP of Product. “Our eMoney integration eliminates the friction of data gaps, giving advisors and clients a reliable view of accounts on Zoe’s platform.”

Learn more about the integration and its full capabilities here .

About Zoe Financial

Zoe is a wealth platform with the mission to help grow and protect clients’ wealth. Zoe’s platform brings account opening, funding, automated rebalancing, tax-loss harvesting, direct indexing, and commission-free fractional trading into one cohesive advisory experience. Learn more at https://zoefinancial.com/ .

Disclosure:

Zoe Financial, Inc. (“Zoe Financial”) is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. SEC Registration does not constitute an endorsement of Zoe by the SEC nor does it indicate that Zoe has attained a particular level of skill or ability. Zoe Financial provides investment advisory services and access to independent registered investment advisers through its platform.

The information provided by Zoe Financial is for educational and informational purposes only and should not be construed as personalized investment advice or as an offer to buy or sell any security. All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Clients should consult with their own financial, tax, or legal professionals before making any investment decisions.

Zoe Financial does not guarantee the services of any adviser, and no assurance can be given regarding future investment performance. Each adviser is solely responsible for the advisory services they provide.

eMoney and eMoney Advisor are registered trademarks of eMoney Advisor, LLC. Zoe Wealth Platform is not affiliated with or endorsed by eMoney Advisor.

Contact Information

Carolina Padilla

Director of Marketing

carolina@zoefin.com

(213) 325-6697

SOURCE: Zoe Financial

