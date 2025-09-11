Zoe Wealth Platform Elevates RIA Custodian Transfers With Proprietary Bulk Transfer Feature

The new feature allows advisors to move their book of business to Zoe in just a few days, with minimal client disruption.

Zoe Financial , a digital end-to-end wealth platform that aims to transform the wealth management experience, unveiled today their custom-built bulk transition feature. This is a major capability that enables RIAs to seamlessly transfer their book of business onto the Zoe Wealth Platform in just a few clicks.

“Our north star has always been the client. We want to ensure they have access to the platform that best fits their needs, and the advisor workload should never be a blocker to making that happen,” said Andres Garcia-Amaya, CFA, Zoe Founder & CEO. “Transitioning clients to a new custodian has traditionally been a complex, time-consuming process that could take weeks and require extensive manual data entry. This update is a major step forward in making the platform more accessible for clients by easing the transfer process for advisors.”

About The Feature:

Zoe’s new Bulk Transitions feature allows RIAs to focus more on client relationships and less on paperwork. With this functionality:

Transition every client at once: RIAs can connect a data feed from their current custodian, which automatically populates necessary client and account information into Zoe’s Platform.

The system automatically pre-fills client information: Once uploaded, the data is pre-populated across accounts, enabling advisors to initiate multiple account openings and transfers in just a few clicks.

Clients have an easier, streamlined experience. Each client simply reviews and approves their information through an all-in-one digital form with no repetitive requests or lengthy back-and-forths.

Built-in accuracy checks and risk control: Zoe’s innovative system detects potential issues during the upload process, reducing manual corrections and operational risk.

Leveraging the Zoe Wealth Platform for growth is easy. RIAs can start by easily requesting a demo here .

“Transitions have always been one of the biggest pain points for RIAs,” said Dillon Ferguson, CFP®, Zoe’s VP of Product. “They disrupt business operations and can make advisors hesitant to move onto better platforms. With Bulk Transitions, we’ve turned a process that used to take weeks into one that can be completed in just a few days.”

By automating and simplifying transitions, Zoe empowers advisors to grow faster, keep operational headcount efficient, and deliver an exceptional client experience at scale.

Learn more about the integration and its full capabilities here .

About Zoe Financial

Zoe is a wealth platform with the mission to help grow and protect clients’ wealth. Zoe’s platform brings account opening, funding, automated rebalancing, tax-loss harvesting, direct indexing, and commission-free fractional trading into one cohesive advisory experience. Learn more at https://zoefinancial.com/ .

Disclosure:

Zoe Financial, Inc. (“Zoe Financial”) is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. SEC Registration does not constitute an endorsement of Zoe by the SEC nor does it indicate that Zoe has attained a particular level of skill or ability. Zoe Financial provides investment advisory services and access to independent registered investment advisers through its platform.

The information provided by Zoe Financial is for educational and informational purposes only and should not be construed as personalized investment advice or as an offer to buy or sell any security. All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Clients should consult with their own financial, tax, or legal professionals before making any investment decisions.

Zoe Financial does not guarantee the services of any adviser, and no assurance can be given regarding future investment performance. Each adviser is solely responsible for the advisory services they provide.

SOURCE: Zoe Financial

