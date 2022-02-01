ZipRecruiter Teams Up With Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania to help an Engineer Land A Dream Job

ZipRecruiter joins forces with Marvel Studios’ “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” to create custom co-branded content inspired by the film featuring its powerful matching technology

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ahead of the release of Marvel Studios’ “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” in theaters February 17th, ZipRecruiter®, a leading online employment marketplace, debuted three new commercials showcasing how its platform can help job seekers find their next great opportunity.





The custom spots introduce viewers to a Pym Van Dyne Foundation engineer who landed her dream job working alongside Ant-Man and The Wasp after using ZipRecruiter’s 1-Click Apply feature and AI-powered matching technology. The spots include familiar references inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the upcoming film; fans and moviegoers will soon recognize the Pym Van Dyne Foundation as the company run by The Wasp.

“This campaign marks the first collaboration between ZipRecruiter and Marvel Studios’ film,” said Monika Shah, SVP, Head of Marketing at ZipRecruiter. “The Marvel Cinematic Universe is treasured by audiences across the globe, and this collaboration is a special opportunity for us to actively connect even more people to their next great opportunity. At ZipRecruiter, we understand that finding the right job can feel like a daunting task, but in drawing inspiration from the film, we’re excited to showcase how our platform can empower job seekers to ‘shrink’ their job search and find a dream role.”

Viewers of the commercial can see that the MCU is rich with workplaces for ZipRecruiter to dive into creatively.

“As excitement around Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania grows, we’re thrilled to launch this creative collaboration with ZipRecruiter. It’s a terrific way to shine a spotlight on the larger-than-life jobs within the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” said Lylle Breier, Walt Disney Studios SVP Global Marketing Partnerships.

The creative, inspired by the upcoming movie, will appear in 30-second, 15-second, and 6-second ads running across linear TV, streaming, digital and social beginning today. The spots were developed and produced by ZipRecruiter’s Internal Agency, Marvel Studios Partnerships, and Chromista Productions.

Frequent Marvel Studios collaborator Kasra Farahani directed the spots. Farahani said: “Having just finished directing on season two of Loki, it was a blast to jump back into another MCU-related project. This ZipRecruiter campaign is one of those cross-over moments that cracked open a whole universe of possibilities, and so we honed in on just that — the magic of one click turning possibility into your dream job. It all came down to playing with the heightened visuals of the Ant-Man world in a story that revolves, basically, around the regular old tropes of office life. And, of course, a lot of really cool ants.”

Marvel Studios fans and job seekers looking to learn more about the promotions related to the upcoming film can visit ZipRecruiter.com/antmanandthewasp.

About ZipRecruiter:

ZipRecruiter® (www.ziprecruiter.com) is a leading online employment marketplace that actively connects people to their next great opportunity. ZipRecruiter’s powerful matching technology improves the job search experience for job seekers and helps businesses of all sizes find and hire the right candidates quickly. ZipRecruiter has been the #1 rated job search app on iOS & Android for the past five years1 and is rated the #1 employment job site by G2.2

1 Based on job seeker app ratings, during the period of January 2017 to January 2023 from AppFollow for ZipRecruiter, CareerBuilder, Glassdoor, Indeed, LinkedIn, and Monster.



2 Based on G2 satisfaction ratings as of December 13, 2022.

About Marvel Studios’ “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania”:

Super Heroes Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and The Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible. Directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige, p.g.a. and Stephen Broussard, p.g.a., “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” also stars Jonathan Majors as Kang, David Dastmalchian as Veb, Katy O’Brian as Jentorra, William Jackson Harper as Quaz and Bill Murray as Lord Krylar.

