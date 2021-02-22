ZipRecruiter CEO Launches New Book “Get Hired Now!”

How to Accelerate Your Job Search, Stand Out, and Land Your Next Great Opportunity

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#jobs–2021 is the year of the job seeker—a year in which millions of newly jobless Americans are looking for work and millions more are seeking better opportunities. But the rules of the game have changed since many were last searching.





In Get Hired Now!—launching March 3, 2021 and available for pre-order now—ZipRecruiter® (www.ziprecruiter.com) CEO and co-founder Ian Siegel debunks the conventional wisdom about job search and tells you exactly how to find a job fast in the current job market.

Drawing on over a decade of experience developing the #1-rated job search marketplace,* Ian shares an insider’s view of how job search sites really work and how employers really make hires. The step-by-step guide will help you

Break the unconscious habits that are sabotaging your success

Ace your resume, screening calls, job interviews, and salary negotiations

Get hired in record time

“I have been itching to share what we’ve learned at ZipRecruiter about the many easy ways for job seekers to stand out,” says Mr. Siegel. “The advice in this book can give job seekers an almost unfair advantage.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

IAN SIEGEL is CEO and co-founder of ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace that uses powerful matching technology to connect millions of job seekers to their next great opportunity. Prior to co-founding ZipRecruiter, Ian held executive product and technology leadership roles at companies including CitySearch, Stamps.com, and Rent.com. He received his B.A. in Sociology from Oberlin College and is based in Santa Monica, California.

ABOUT ZIPRECRUITER

ZipRecruiter is a leading online employment marketplace that actively connects people to their next great opportunity. ZipRecruiter’s powerful matching technology improves the job search experience for millions of people every month and helps businesses of all sizes find and hire the right candidates quickly. ZipRecruiter has the #1 rated job search app on iOS & Android and is the #1 rated job search marketplace in the U.S.* Founded in 2010, the Santa Monica-based marketplace has over 750 employees in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Israel.

* Based on G2 satisfaction ratings as set forth in G2, Best Job Boards Software, as of February 21, 2021.

Visit us at ZipRecruiter.com and ZipRecruiter.com/blog. Find out more about the book at gethirednowbook.com.

