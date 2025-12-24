ZiiGaat x Fresh Reviews Arete II: Refined Hybrid Performance With Enhanced Sub-Bass and Airy Detail

Featuring a 2nd-generation hybrid configuration with 1 dynamic driver and 4 balanced armature drivers for powerful lows, rich mids, and extended treble.

ZiiGaat, in collaboration with Fresh Reviews, announces the launch of the Arete II, he second-generation evolution of the globally acclaimed Arete hybrid in-ear monitor, following the success of the original model, which sold tens of thousands of units worldwide. Building on the original’s widespread success and beloved sound signature, the Arete II introduces a newly engineered subwoofer, refined crossover tuning, extended treble performance, and a premium full-metal construction, delivering greater impact, clarity, and overall performance.

Refined Hybrid Tuning and Driver Architecture

At the core of the Arete II is a 2nd-generation composite diaphragm dynamic driver with a newly developed 10mm liquid silicone suspension diaphragm, engineered for deeper, more powerful sub-bass with fast transient response. A refined crossover network ensures fuller low-end impact while maintaining clean transitions into the low-mids and midrange. Midrange reproduction is handled by dual Knowles ED 29689 balanced armature drivers, subtly enhanced for richer vocal and instrumental texture with a clearer 3kHz presence. High frequencies are driven by Knowles SWFK 31736 dual tweeters, delivering improved treble clarity, extended ultra-high frequencies, and an airier, more spacious soundstage without harshness.

Full Aluminum Construction

The Arete II features a completely redesigned full metal shell, CNC-machined from aerospace-grade aluminum blocks. Each unit is individually machined, hardened, and hand-finished to ensure precise tolerances, durability, and a premium in-hand feel. The aluminum faceplates are crafted using the same process, reinforcing both structural integrity and visual refinement.

Premium Interchangeable Cable

Included with the Arete II is a custom interchangeable 2-pin 0.78mm cable, constructed from ultra-pure silver-plated oxygen-free copper. The cable ensures clean, low-noise signal transmission while offering excellent flexibility and long-term durability. The modular design enhances longevity and allows users to customize their connection and wearing experience.

Suggested Usage Scenario

The Arete II is designed for listeners seeking impactful bass without sacrificing midrange realism and treble detail.

Genres: Pop, Rock, Hip-hop, EDM, Acoustic

Usage: Audiophiles, music enthusiasts, daily listening, studio monitoring

Product Information

ZiiGaat x Fresh Reviews Arete II

Sensitivity: 104dB

Impedance: 24Ω

Distortion: 0.04%

Frequency Response: 20Hz-40kHz

Driver Configuration: 1DD + Knowles 29689 ×2 + Knowles 31736

