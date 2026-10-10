ZHILAI MED Announces RFID-Powered Textile Management Solution for Healthcare and Laundry Operations

ZHILAI MED delivers smart workwear & linen traceability and automation solutions for healthcare, hospitality, industrial laundry and manufacturing, driving industrial digital upgrading and optimizing the whole lifecycle management of linen and workwear assets.

ZHILAI MED has announced its RFID-powered smart textile management solution, designed to help healthcare facilities and industrial laundries improve the traceability, efficiency, and digital management of workwear, uniforms, linens, and other reusable textiles.

The solution integrates RFID identification, automated workwear dispenser and return units, laundry inventory management, and cloud-based software to create a closed-loop textile management system.

Each textile item can be assigned a unique RFID identity and tracked throughout registration, distribution, use, return, washing, inventory, and reissue. Unlike manual records or barcode-based processes that require individual scanning, RFID enables multiple textile items to be identified and counted automatically, providing greater visibility into textile circulation and inventory.

ZHILAI MED’s Automatic Workwear Dispenser can store up to 500 uniforms and provide 24/7 self-service access for authorized staff. The system supports multiple authentication methods, including facial recognition, staff cards, QR codes, and passwords, while providing low-inventory alerts to support more efficient workwear management.

For textile collection, the Return Unit combines RFID and infrared detection to identify returned garments in less than three seconds. Designed with a compact footprint of approximately 0.6 square meters, the unit supports automated collection in healthcare environments where space can be limited. It can also detect metal objects in returned workwear. When metal is detected, the compartment remains locked, helping reduce the risk of hospital asset loss and protecting laundry personnel from potentially hazardous items.

The cloud-based management platform provides real-time visibility into textile inventory and circulation. It can integrate with existing hospital staff card or HR systems, track the status and history of individual textiles, and generate department-level washing and cost reports.

ZHILAI MED reports that its RFID textile management solution has achieved a 97% textile traceability rate in project deployments. In one deployment serving a hospital with approximately 3,000 staff, one delivery employee was able to manage morning restocking and afternoon collection, contributing to an 80% reduction in related staffing requirements.

The solution has been deployed in more than 200 healthcare institutions, including hospitals in Hong Kong such as Queen Mary Hospital, Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital, and Kowloon Hospital. These deployments demonstrate ZHILAI MED’s experience in applying RFID technology and intelligent automation to healthcare textile and laundry management.

As a subsidiary of ZHILAI Technology, ZHILAI MED is supported by two major manufacturing bases in Xianning, China, and Binh Duong, Vietnam. With an annual production capacity of more than 200,000 units and fully automated and lean manufacturing capabilities, ZHILAI Technology provides OEM and ODM services to customers worldwide.

ZHILAI MED will showcase its smart workwear dispenser, return unit, and textile management solutions at EXPOdetergo International 2026 in Milan.

October 23-26, 2026 | Hall 03 · Booth G26

Industry professionals and potential partners are invited to visit the booth to explore ZHILAI MED’s latest textile management technologies and discuss potential cooperation.

Company Information

Company – ZHILAI MED

Contact Person – TINA YU

Email – marketing@szzhilai.com

Phone – 86-13632641742

Address – ShenZhen, Guangdong, China

Website – https://www.smartmedlocker.com/

SOURCE: ZHILAI MED

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire