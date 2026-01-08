Zello Launches QR Assist at NRF 2026, Extending Frontline Communication Beyond the Store Team

New scan-to-service capability helps retailers serve more customers per shift without adding hardware or headcount.

Zello, the frontline communications and operational efficiency platform, today announced the launch of QR Assist, a new capability that lets customers, vendors, and visitors request help from store teams with a simple QR code scan – no app or account required.

QR Assist will debut live at NRF 2026: Retail’s Big Show in New York, where attendees can experience the feature in a live in-booth activation that mirrors a real retail workflow.

With QR Assist, retailers can place scannable codes anywhere help might be needed – high-theft aisles, fitting rooms, curbside pickup zones, service counters – and instantly link shoppers to associates on Zello. When someone scans a code and taps “Request Help,” a pre-recorded alert plays into the designated Zello channel, creating a help request that staff can see, accept, and act on in seconds.

“Retailers are under pressure to cover more square footage with fewer people, without sacrificing service,” said VP of Product, Nayeli Cortina. “QR Assist gives them a flexible way to extend their teams without deploying more hardware. A simple code on a shelf, dock, or kiosk becomes a live connection to the right team on Zello.”

Because QR Assist runs through a secure web page on the customer’s own phone, organizations avoid the cost and maintenance of dedicated kiosks or extra devices. Codes are generated in Zello’s Management Console, linked to specific channels and messages, and can be reprinted or repurposed as needs change – making it easy to experiment, iterate, and scale.

For retailers, QR Assist helps:

Serve more customers per shift by letting associates cover multiple zones instead of “standing guard” in one or patrolling through low-traffic areas.

Reduce missed sales when shoppers can request help the moment they need it.

Improve customer experience with clear confirmation that help is on the way.

Increase labor efficiency without adding headcount or device fleets.

Beyond the sales floor, QR Assist also supports frontline teams in logistics, manufacturing, and aviation, and more – for example, drivers checking in at warehouse docks, operators flagging maintenance issues on specific machines, or passengers requesting wheelchair assistance at airports.

“Zello already powers instant voice for frontline teams,” Cortina added. “QR Assist is the next step: bringing customers, drivers, and visitors into the conversation in a way that’s simple for them and scalable for our customers. It’s about making every request easier to see, route, and resolve.”

At NRF 2026, Zello will showcase QR Assist as part of its “Winning Teams Talk” theme, highlighting how connected teams deliver better, faster service. Booth visitors will experience QR Assist and its broader frontline AI and communication platform at booth 2509, in New York City from January 11-13, 2026.

About Zello

Zello is a frontline communications and operational efficiency platform that helps large organizations – especially retailers – serve more people per shift without constantly adding headcount. Running on the smart devices teams already use, Zello replaces fragmented radios, PAs, and consumer chat apps with a single, reliable communication layer. Push-to-talk and rich messaging keep employees in sync, while AI-powered summaries and insights turn everyday conversations into usable data so leaders can see what’s really happening on the ground, spot trends, resolve issues faster, and close the gap between HQ strategy and frontline execution. Zello is used by thousands of organizations worldwide across retail, logistics, manufacturing, aviation, and public safety. Zello is recognized as one of the most reliable communication tools for mobile workers by The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, CBS, CNBC, USA Today, and TechCrunch.

