Zedge Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

Active subscriptions1 reached a record 1.1 million, up 54% year-over-year; subscription revenue grew 29% year-over-year; ARPMAU1 grew 29% year-over-year

Revenue returned to growth at 6%, GAAP and Non-GAAP EPS2 of $0.06 and $0.07, respectively

Repurchased 240,000 shares and paid first quarterly dividend

Zedge, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN:ZDGE), $ZDGE, a leader in digital marketplaces and interactive games that provide content, enable creativity, empower self-expression and facilitate community, today announced results for its first quarter fiscal 2026, ended October 31, 2025.

Jonathan Reich, Zedge’s CEO, commented:

“Zedge delivered a solid start to fiscal 2026 with a return to topline growth even as we continued to navigate the anticipated headwinds at Emojipedia and GuruShots. The Zedge Marketplace demonstrated resilience and efficiency amid a broader digital ecosystem that continues to shift. Improved ARPMAU stood out as a key achievement of the quarter, driven by sustained CPMs, a core ad pricing metric, optimization and stronger subscription gains. These serve as strong signals that our core engine remains healthy.

“I’m excited by the traction we’re experiencing with DataSeeds. While the number of closed deals is still small, the opportunity is huge. AI models’ success depends on their ability to secure a critical mass of high-quality training data that meets unique techincal specifications. That’s where DataSeeds Production Cloud, our network of creative experts built to fulfill bespoke content requests, is experiencing a surge in demand. In Q1, we received our second order from an existing customer, a leader in the AI space, with an increased dollar size of roughly 25X from the customer’s first order. Furthermore, our pipeline is ripe with many six-figure revenue opportunities. It is still early, but our value proposition – mainly access to and experience with a coveted community of creators that can generate rights-cleared, ethically sourced content, at scale, is in great demand. Moreover, it’s not only the content that is fueling interest, but also our ability to deliver many other aspects of a customer brief with consistency and accuracy including unique naming and metadata conventions and search capabilities that set us apart. We are proceeding deliberately, for the most part using existing resources to execute.

“Turning to our financial results, I want to address free cash flow2 because the offsets this quarter were meaningful, but fully anticipated. Free cash flow reflected the impact of the timing of restructuring-related compensation tax payments, which are now largely behind us, as well as some quarter-specific timing in receivables and payables. We also chose to reinvest part of our restructuring savings into high-potential initiatives, including DataSeeds, Tapedeck and our product innovation initiative. These items temporarily reduced our free cash flow generation, but they do not change our long-term free cash flow expectations.

“Looking forward, we entered the second quarter of fiscal 2026, which is typically seasonally stronger, with a leaner operating structure, a stronger business engine and a growing portfolio of innovation bets. We are executing from a position of confidence, discipline and momentum, and will invest prudently based on where opportunity knocks.”

First Quarter Highlights (fiscal 2026 versus fiscal 2025)

Revenue increased 5.8% to $7.6 million;

GAAP operating income of $0.9 million, compared to an operating loss ($0.5) million;

GAAP net income and income per share (EPS) of $0.8 million and $0.06, compared to a net loss of ($0.3) million and ($0.02) per share;

Non-GAAP net income (loss) and EPS of $0.9 million and $0.07, compared to break-even;

Free cash flow 2 of $0.6 million; Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $1.2 million;

ARPMAU increased 29.2%;

Zedge Premium’s GTV 1 decreased 3.7% to $0.66 million;

Repurchased approximately 240,000 shares of Class B Common Stock.

First Quarter Select Financial Metrics: FY26 versus FY25*

(in M except for EPS) Q1 ’26 Q1 ’25 Change Total Revenue $ 7.6 $ 7.2 5.8 % Advertising Revenue $ 5.2 $ 4.9 6.0 % Digital Goods and Services Revenue $ 0.5 $ 0.6 -27.3 % Subscription Revenue $ 1.5 $ 1.2 28.6 % Other Revenue $ 0.5 $ 0.5 -7.7 % GAAP Operating Income (Loss) $ 0.9 $ (0.5 ) nm Operating Margin 12.0 % -6.4 % GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ 0.8 $ (0.3 ) nm GAAP Diluted EPS (Loss per share) $ 0.06 $ (0.02 ) nm Non-GAAP Net Income $ 0.9 $ (0.0 ) nm Non- GAAP Diluted EPS $ 0.07 $ 0.00 nm Cash Flow from Operations $ 0.8 $ 1.2 -29.5 % Free Cash Flow $ 0.6 $ 1.0 -36.8 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 1.2 $ 0.3 312.5 % Shares Repurchased 0.24 0.22 8.6 %

nm = not measurable/meaningful

*numbers/percentages are based off of actuals versus the rounded numbers in the table

Select Zedge Marketplace Metrics: FY26 versus FY25*

(in M except for ARPMAU and where noted) Q1 ’26 Q1 ’25 Change MAU 22.2 25.0 -11.2 % Well-Developed Markets 4.9 5.5 -10.9 % Emerging Markets 17.3 19.5 -11.3 % Active Subscriptions (in 000s) 1,075 698 54.1 % ARPMAU $ 0.099 $ 0.077 29.2 % Zedge Premium – Gross Transaction Value (GTV) $ 0.66 $ 0.68 -3.7 %

*numbers/percentages are based off of actuals versus the rounded numbers in the table

1 We use the following supplemental business metrics in this release because we believe they are useful in evaluating Zedge’s operational performance.

Monthly active users, or MAU, captures the number of unique users that used our Zedge App during the previous 30 days of the relevant period, is useful for evaluating consumer engagement with our App, which correlates to advertising revenue as more users drive more ad impressions for sale. It also allows readers and potential advertisers to evaluate the size of our user base.

Zedge Premium Gross Transaction Value, or GTV, is the total dollar amount of transactions conducted through Zedge Premium. As Zedge Premium is an internal focus for growth, we believe this metric will help investors evaluate our progress in growing this part of our business.

Average Revenue Per Monthly Active User for our Zedge Marketplace, or ARPMAU, is useful in evaluating how well we monetize our user base.

An Active Subscription is a subscription that has commenced and not been canceled, including paused subscriptions and subscriptions in free trials, grace periods, or account hold. This is important because it is a source of recurring revenue.

2 Throughout this release, Non-GAAP Net Income, Non-GAAP EPS, Free Cash Flow (FCF) and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures intended to provide useful information that supplement Zedge’s results in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial measures at the end of this release for an explanation of Zedge’s formulations of Non-GAAP Net Income, Non-GAAP EPS, Free Cash Flow and Adjusted EBITDA and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Trended Financial Information*

(in M except for EPS, ARPMAU, Active Subscriptions) Q125 Q225 Q325 Q425 Q126 FY24 FY25 YTD FY26 Total Revenue $ 7.2 $ 7.0 $ 7.8 $ 7.5 $ 7.6 $ 30.1 $ 29.4 $ 7.6 Advertising Revenue $ 4.9 $ 4.7 $ 5.6 $ 5.2 $ 5.2 $ 21.0 $ 20.3 $ 5.2 Digital Goods and Services Revenue $ 0.6 $ 0.6 $ 0.5 $ 0.5 $ 0.5 $ 3.5 $ 2.2 $ 0.5 Subscription Revenue $ 1.2 $ 1.2 $ 1.3 $ 1.4 $ 1.5 $ 4.3 $ 5.1 $ 1.5 Other Revenue $ 0.5 $ 0.4 $ 0.4 $ 0.4 $ 0.5 $ 1.2 $ 1.8 $ 0.5 GAAP Operating Income (Loss) $ (0.5 ) $ (2.2 ) $ 0.2 $ (0.7 ) $ 0.9 $ (11.8 ) $ (3.2 ) $ 0.9 GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ (0.3 ) $ (1.7 ) $ 0.2 $ (0.6 ) $ 0.8 $ (9.2 ) $ (2.4 ) $ 0.8 GAAP Diluted EPS (Loss per share) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.12 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.65 ) $ (0.17 ) $ 0.06 Non GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ (0.0 ) $ (0.2 ) $ 0.9 $ 0.1 $ 0.9 $ 1.8 $ 0.7 $ 0.9 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS (Loss per share) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 0.06 $ 0.00 $ 0.07 $ 0.13 $ 0.05 $ 0.07 Cash Flow from Operations $ 1.2 $ 0.7 $ 0.9 $ 0.7 $ 0.8 $ 5.9 $ 3.4 $ 0.8 Free Cash Flow $ 1.0 $ 0.6 $ 0.8 $ 0.5 $ 0.6 $ 4.7 $ 2.9 $ 0.6 Adjusted EBITDA $ 0.3 $ (0.1 ) $ 1.2 $ 0.3 $ 1.2 $ 4.7 $ 1.8 $ 1.2 MAU 25.0 24.7 22.1 23.2 22.2 nm nm nm Well-developed Markets 5.5 5.6 5.2 5.4 4.9 nm nm nm Emerging Markets 19.5 19.1 16.9 17.8 17.3 nm nm nm Active Subscriptions (in 000s) 698 791 896 984 1,075 nm nm nm ARPMAU $ 0.077 $ 0.078 $ 0.099 $ 0.093 $ 0.099 nm nm nm Zedge Premium – GTV $ 0.68 $ 0.68 $ 0.61 $ 0.64 $ 0.66 $ 2.15 $ 2.62 $ 0.66 Shares Repurchased 0.22 0.24 0.22 0.64 0.24 0.21 1.32 0.24

nm = not measurable/meaningful

*numbers may not add due to rounding

Earnings Announcement and Supplemental Information

Management will host an earnings conference call today at 11:00 am Eastern to discuss its earnings results, outlook, and strategy, followed by a Q&A session with investors.

Live Call-in Info:

Toll Free: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 866858

Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2205/53246

Replay:

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 53246

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except par value data)

October 31, July 31, 2025 2025 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,496 $ 18,609 Trade accounts receivable 3,322 3,164 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 638 671 Total Current assets 22,456 22,444 Property and equipment, net 1,377 1,290 Intangible assets, net 4,810 4,922 Goodwill 1,973 1,931 Deferred tax assets, net 4,823 4,823 Other assets 520 244 Total assets $ 35,959 $ 35,654 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 1,451 $ 1,471 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,656 2,867 Deferred revenues 3,735 3,425 Total Current liabilities 7,842 7,763 Deferred revenues–non-current 2,001 1,937 Other liabilities 221 53 Total liabilities 10,064 9,753 Commitments and contingencies (Note 9) Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized shares-2,400; no shares issued and outstanding – – Class A common stock, $.01 par value; authorized shares-2,600; 525 shares issued and outstanding at October 31, 2025 and July 31, 2025 5 5 Class B common stock, $.01 par value; authorized shares-40,000; 15,103 shares issued and 12,479 outstanding at October 31, 2025 and 15,073 shares issued and 12,692 shares outstanding at July 31, 2025 151 151 Additional paid-in capital 49,664 49,768 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,410 ) (1,509 ) Accumulated deficit (14,717 ) (15,505 ) Treasury stock, and 2,624 shares at October 31, 2025 and 2,381 shares at July 31, 2025, at cost (7,798 ) (7,009 ) Total stockholders’ equity 25,895 25,901 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 35,959 $ 35,654

ZEDGE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended October 31, 2025 2024 Revenues $ 7,610 $ 7,194 Costs and expenses: Direct cost of revenues (excluding amortization of capitalized software and technology development costs which is included below) 555 461 Selling, general and administrative 5,925 6,809 Depreciation and amortization 216 381 Income (loss) from operations 914 (457 ) Interest and other income, net 153 181 Net loss resulting from foreign exchange transactions (46 ) (14 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 1,021 (290 ) Income tax expense 233 49 Net income (loss) $ 788 $ (339 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Changes in foreign currency translation adjustment 99 (29 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) 99 (29 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 887 $ (368 ) Income loss per share attributable to Zedge, Inc. common stockholders: Basic $ 0.06 $ (0.02 ) Diluted $ 0.06 $ (0.02 ) Weighted-average number of shares used in calculation of income (loss) per share: Basic 13,026 14,086 Diluted 13,331 14,086

ZEDGE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended October 31, 2025 2024 Operating activities Net income (loss) $ 788 $ (339 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 14 16 Amortization of intangible assets 112 112 Amortization of capitalized software and technology development costs 90 253 Stock-based compensation 104 379 Deferred income taxes – – Change in assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable (158 ) 193 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 33 (161 ) Other assets (19 ) 2 Trade accounts payable and accrued expenses (513 ) 123 Deferred revenues 374 592 Net cash provided by operating activities 825 1,170 Investing activities Capitalized software and technology development costs (168 ) (146 ) Purchase of property and equipment (17 ) (11 ) Net cash used in investing activities (185 ) (157 ) Financing activities Purchase of treasury stock in connection with share buyback program and stock awards vesting (789 ) (804 ) Net cash used in financing activities (789 ) (804 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 36 (11 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (113 ) 198 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 18,609 19,998 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 18,496 $ 20,196 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes $ 36 $ 88 Non-cash operating and financing activities: ROU assets obtained in exchange for lease liabilities $ 286 $ 111 Dividend payable included in accrued expenses and other current liabilities (1) $ 208 $ –

(1) Dividend payable was paid on November 7, 2025.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, defined as earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock compensation expense, transaction-related expenses and other non-recurring expenses, Free Cash Flow, a common metric used by investors for valuation, and non-GAAP net income and EPS (which adjust out stock compensation expense, transaction-related expenses and other non-recurring expenses from GAAP net income and EPS), represent measures that we believe are customarily used by investors and analysts to evaluate the financial performance of companies in addition to the GAAP measures we present. Our management also believes these measures are useful in evaluating our core operating results. However, these are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income or operating income/margin as an indicator of our operating performance or to net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Numbers in the following reconciliation tables may not add due to rounding.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss) Q125 Q225 Q325 Q425 Q126 FY24 FY25 YTD FY26 Net Income (Loss) $ (0.3 ) $ (1.7 ) $ 0.2 $ (0.6 ) $ 0.8 $ (9.2 ) $ (2.4 ) $ 0.8 Excluding: Interest and other income (expense), net $ (0.2 ) $ (0.2 ) $ (0.2 ) $ (0.2 ) $ (0.2 ) $ (0.6 ) $ (0.7 ) $ (0.2 ) Income tax expense (benefit) $ 0.0 $ (0.5 ) $ 0.1 $ (0.0 ) $ 0.2 $ (2.2 ) $ (0.3 ) $ 0.2 Depreciation and amortization $ 0.4 $ 0.3 $ 0.2 $ 0.2 $ 0.2 $ 2.5 $ 1.1 $ 0.2 EBITDA $ (0.1 ) $ (2.0 ) $ 0.3 $ (0.5 ) $ 1.1 $ (9.5 ) $ (2.2 ) $ 1.1 Adjustments: Asset impairments and restructuring charges $ 0.0 $ 1.3 $ 0.6 $ 0.6 $ 0.0 $ 12.0 $ 2.5 $ 0.0 Stock-based compensation $ 0.4 $ 0.6 $ 0.3 $ 0.1 $ 0.1 $ 2.1 $ 1.4 $ 0.1 Expenses related to restructuring activities and business combination $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ 0.1 $ 0.0 $ 0.2 $ 0.1 $ 0.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 0.3 $ (0.1 ) $ 1.2 $ 0.3 $ 1.2 $ 4.7 $ 1.8 $ 1.2

*numbers may not add due to rounding

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income Q125 Q225 Q325 Q425 Q126 FY24 FY25 YTD FY26 GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ (0.3 ) $ (1.7 ) $ 0.2 $ (0.6 ) $ 0.8 $ (9.2 ) $ (2.4 ) $ 0.8 Adjustments: Asset impairments and restructuring charges $ 0.0 $ 1.3 $ 0.6 $ 0.6 $ 0.0 $ 12.0 $ 2.5 $ 0.0 Stock-based compensation $ 0.4 $ 0.6 $ 0.3 $ 0.1 $ 0.1 $ 2.1 $ 1.4 $ 0.1 Expenses related to restructuring activities and business combination $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ 0.1 $ 0.0 $ 0.2 $ 0.1 $ 0.0 Income tax effect on non-GAAP items $ (0.1 ) $ (0.4 ) $ (0.2 ) $ (0.2 ) $ (0.0 ) $ (3.3 ) $ (0.9 ) $ (0.0 ) Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ (0.0 ) $ (0.2 ) $ 0.9 $ 0.1 $ 0.9 $ 1.8 $ 0.7 $ 0.9 Non-GAAP basic EPS (loss per share) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 0.06 $ 0.00 $ 0.07 $ 0.13 $ 0.05 $ 0.07 Non-GAAP diluted EPS (loss per share) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 0.06 $ 0.00 $ 0.07 $ 0.13 $ 0.05 $ 0.07 Weighted average shares used to compute Non-GAAP basic earnings per share 14.1 13.9 13.7 13.4 13.0 14.1 13.7 13.0 Weighted average shares used to compute Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 14.1 13.9 13.9 13.4 13.3 14.1 13.7 13.3

*numbers may not add due to rounding

Free Cash Flow Calculation Q125 Q225 Q325 Q425 Q126 FY24 FY25 YTD FY26 Cash Flow from Operations $ 1.2 $ 0.7 $ 0.9 $ 0.7 $ 0.8 $ 5.9 $ 3.4 $ 0.8 Capital Expenditures $ 0.2 $ 0.1 $ 0.1 $ 0.2 $ 0.2 $ 1.2 $ 0.5 $ 0.2 Free Cash Flow $ 1.0 $ 0.6 $ 0.8 $ 0.5 $ 0.6 $ 4.7 $ 2.9 $ 0.6

