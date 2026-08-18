Zander Insurance Earns Second Consecutive Big “I” Best Practices Agency Recognition

Repeat Designation Reflects Consistent Performance Among the Nation’s Leading Independent Insurance Agencies

Zander Insurance has been awarded the Best Practices Agency designation for the second consecutive year, continuing its recognition by the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (Big “I”) and Reagan Consulting as one of the top Independent agencies in the country.

The Best Practices designation/award goes beyond a single achievement or initiative, examining how leading independent insurance agencies perform across key measures of business health and effectiveness. Agencies selected for the program are benchmarked on areas including growth, profitability, financial stability, expense management, and sales and operational productivity.

“One strong year is meaningful. Doing it again says something more about the strength and consistency of the organization,” said Jeffrey Zander, CEO of Zander Insurance. “Our team understands that exceptional client service and disciplined business performance go hand in hand. This recognition is a reflection of the standards we bring to our work every day and the responsibility we feel to keep raising them as we progress.”

For Zander, consecutive recognition also provides an important external benchmark as the company approaches its 100th anniversary in 2030. The agency has remained independent through four generations of family leadership while evolving alongside an insurance industry that looks very different from the one in which it began.

“Longevity by itself is not the goal,” Zander added. “What matters is continuing to earn the confidence of our clients, our partners and our employees while building a company equipped for what comes next. Being recognized among the industry’s Best Practices agencies for a second year is a meaningful indication that we are achieving that goal.”

About Zander Insurance

Zander Insurance is a fourth-generation, family-and-employee-owned independent insurance brokerage headquartered in Nashville, TN. For nearly a century, Zander has delivered innovative, affordable insurance solutions backed by exceptional customer service. For more information, visit www.zanderins.com.

About Reagan Best Practices

The Best Practices Study, conducted annually by Reagan Consulting in partnership with the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (Big “I”), recognizes the top-performing insurance agencies in the U.S. Selected firms are evaluated against rigorous financial and operational benchmarks that set the standard for excellence in the industry.

CONTACT:

Rebecca Jobe, ACS, ALMI

VP, Relationship Management

rjobe@zanderins.com

(615) 651-7893

SOURCE: Zander Insurance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire