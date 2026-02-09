Zakhary Rhinoplasty & Facial Plastic Surgery Clinic Wins Consumer Choice Award for Excellence in Cosmetic Procedures

Zakhary Rhinoplasty & Facial Plastic Surgery Clinic, led by Dr. Kristina Zakhary, has been recognized with the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Cosmetic Procedures category for Southern Alberta. This honour highlights the clinic’s longstanding reputation for excellence in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as its dedication to patient-centred care.

With more than 20 years of experience, Dr. Zakhary is an Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgeon with special focus and advanced training in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery. Over the course of her career, she has successfully performed more than 10,000 cosmetic surgeries, earning recognition as one of Calgary’s leading experts in facial procedures.

Expertise In Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery

Dr. Zakhary and her team specialize in a comprehensive range of cosmetic and reconstructive procedures, including rhinoplasty, facelifts, deep neck lifts, forehead lift surgery, blepharoplasty, otoplasty, earlobe surgery, and other facial treatments. Every procedure is tailored to the unique goals and needs of each patient, combining artistry with surgical precision to deliver natural, lasting results.

“Our focus is always on helping patients feel confident and comfortable in their own skin,” says Dr. Kristina Zakhary. “Being recognized with the Consumer Choice Award is a true honour because it reflects the trust our patients place in us every day.”

Recognition Backed by Community Trust

The Consumer Choice Award is determined through independent research that evaluates reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall business excellence. For Dr. Zakhary, being chosen as Southern Alberta’s top cosmetic procedures provider underscores the clinic’s commitment to quality, safety, and compassionate care.

“This recognition represents the voice of our patients,” Dr. Zakhary adds. “We are grateful for the opportunity to serve our community and to continue offering care that makes a positive impact on people’s lives.”

A Commitment to Patient-Centred Care

From the first consultation to post-surgery follow-up, the clinic prioritizes patient education, safety, and comfort. Dr. Zakhary takes the time to understand each individual’s goals, offering clear guidance and support at every step of their journey. Her approach blends advanced medical expertise with a personalised touch, ensuring that patients feel both confident and cared for throughout their facial plastic surgery journey.

Advancing The Standard of Facial Plastic Surgery

As the clinic celebrates its recognition with the 2025 Consumer Choice Award, Dr. Zakhary remains dedicated to advancing the field of facial plastic and reconstructive surgery in Southern Alberta. By combining ongoing education, innovative techniques, and a passion for patient well-being, she continues to set a high standard of excellence in cosmetic care.

To learn more about Zakhary Rhinoplasty & Facial Plastic Surgery Clinic or to book a consultation, visit www.facialcosmeticsurgery.ca or CLICK HERE.

About Zakhary Rhinoplasty & Facial Plastic Surgery Clinic

Led by Dr. Kristina Zakhary, an Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgeon with special focus and over 20 years of experience, Zakhary Rhinoplasty & Facial Plastic Surgery Clinic is a trusted destination for cosmetic and reconstructive procedures in Calgary and Southern Alberta. Having successfully performed more than 10,000 surgeries, Dr. Zakhary specializes in rhinoplasty, facelifts, deep neck lifts, blepharoplasty, otoplasty, and other facial procedures. Learn more at www.facialcosmeticsurgery.ca.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

