Zabella Announces Expanded Fractional CFO Services for Founder-Led Companies Seeking Finance Systems and Growth Readiness

Zabella, a fractional CFO advisory practice led by finance and technology professional Yury Zabella, has announced an expanded focus on helping founder-led companies strengthen financial systems, improve operational visibility, and prepare for future growth, financing, or potential sale.

Now CFO approach combines fractional CFO advisory with financial systems development and process engineering, helping businesses that need more than traditional financial reporting. The company works with businesses to connect financial data with key operating decisions involving cash flow, margins, forecasting, reporting, and overall business performance.

“Founder-led companies often reach a point where financial reporting alone is no longer enough,” said Yury Zabella. “Our focus is helping business owners build systems that give them a clearer understanding of what is happening across the business and provide the financial information needed to make better operating decisions.”

Zabella Focuses on Finance Systems as Companies Scale

As companies grow, financial complexity can increase across accounting systems, reporting processes, operational data, cash-flow management, and forecasting. Zabella’s fractional CFO model is designed to help business owners address those challenges while maintaining direct access to senior financial guidance.

The practice serves founder-led businesses across sectors including manufacturing, food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, and technology services. Its work can include financial systems development, reporting improvements, process redesign, cash-flow analysis, margin analysis, forecasting, and preparation for strategic transactions.

The company says its model is particularly suited to businesses where financial information needs to become more closely connected to day-to-day operating decisions.

Combining CFO Advisory With Process Engineering

Zabella differentiates its approach by combining financial leadership with technology and process-reengineering experience. Yury Zabella brings more than two decades of experience in technology and process improvement, along with experience building and exiting an eight-figure company.

Rather than treating finance as a reporting function operating separately from the rest of the business, the practice focuses on improving the flow of information between operational activity and financial decision-making.

This can include reviewing how data is collected, how financial reports are produced, how management information is organized, and how business owners use that information to evaluate performance.

Supporting Founder-Led Businesses Preparing for Their Next Stage

For growing companies, financial clarity can become increasingly important when considering expansion, outside financing, ownership changes, or a potential sale.

Zabella works with business owners to establish stronger financial visibility before those events occur. The objective is to help companies understand their financial position and operating performance while there is still time to identify weaknesses and improve underlying systems.

The practice also supports businesses preparing for transactions by helping owners organize financial information, improve reporting processes, and identify areas that may require additional attention before entering discussions with investors or potential buyers.

Direct Senior-Level Access

Zabella operates as a boutique fractional CFO practice, providing clients with direct access to Yury Zabella rather than relying on a large consultant bench.

The company says this structure allows its advisory work to remain closely connected to each client’s operating environment and business objectives. The model is intended for companies that value direct senior-level financial guidance and do not necessarily require a full outsourced accounting department.

Services can include fractional CFO advisory, financial systems development, process engineering, financial reporting, cash-flow management, margin analysis, forecasting, and transaction preparation.

Addressing the Growing Demand for Fractional CFO Support

Fractional CFO services have become an increasingly common option for businesses that require senior financial expertise without hiring a full-time CFO. The model allows growing companies to access strategic financial guidance while maintaining flexibility around the scope and duration of the engagement. Zabella offers public service tiers ranging from $275-$400 per hour or $3,300-$8,500 per month, providing businesses with transparent options when evaluating fractional CFO support.

Zabella’s approach places particular emphasis on companies where the challenge extends beyond bookkeeping or accounting and involves connecting financial information with broader operational decisions.

The company believes this distinction is increasingly important as founder-led businesses become more data-driven and financial systems play a larger role in planning, performance management, and strategic decision-making.

Building Financial Clarity Before It Becomes Urgent

Zabella encourages business owners to address financial systems and reporting weaknesses before they become obstacles to growth or transactions.

Improved financial visibility can help owners identify margin issues, understand cash requirements, evaluate operating performance, and make more informed decisions about expansion and investment.

For companies considering a future financing event or sale, maintaining organized and reliable financial information can also help reduce the uncertainty that often emerges during due diligence.

“Good financial systems should not only explain what happened last month,” Zabella said. “They should help business owners understand what is happening now and make better decisions about where the company is going next.”

About Zabella

Zabella is a fractional CFO advisory practice led by Yury Zabella and focused on helping founder-led companies improve financial systems, operational visibility, and strategic decision-making.

The practice works with businesses in manufacturing, food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, technology services, and related industries. Its services include fractional CFO advisory, financial systems development, process engineering, reporting, forecasting, cash-flow analysis, and transaction preparation.

Yury Zabella brings more than 20 years of technology and process-reengineering experience and has experience building and exiting an eight-figure company.

Company Details

Company Name: Zabella

Contact Person: Yury Zabella

Email: yury@zabella.net

Website: https://www.zabella.net/

SOURCE: Zabella

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire