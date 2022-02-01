YR Media Appoints Demetria Huntsman as Chief Operating Officer

Accomplished executive leader and social justice trailblazer brings deep expertise in operations strategy, finance, and equity practices to award-winning youth media organization

OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#YRMedia—YR Media is thrilled to announce the appointment of executive leader and social justice pioneer, Demetria Huntsman, as its Chief Operating Officer. Huntsman will oversee all day-to-day business functions for YR Media, including human resources, finance, legal, and organizational development and effectiveness, among others, and becomes the newest member of the executive team at the acclaimed nonprofit youth media arts organization, joining a leadership team composed of majority BIPOC, female, and LGBTQ+ leaders.





An Oakland native and self-identified “Black queer woman,” Huntsman is a longtime champion of improving the lives of underrepresented communities and brings a decorated track record for success in operations, community building, and implementing equity initiatives to YR Media. Her previous accomplishments demonstrate her commitment to dismantling systems of oppression to build a future world where everyone thrives, including leading and creating violence prevention programs. In 2007, Huntsman’s restorative justice program model was selected by California State Senate Pro Tem Don Perata and then-Mayor Ron Dellum as Oakland’s first community street-based outreach program.

“YR Media’s mission to support and amplify the voices of young journalists and content creators from underrepresented communities aligns perfectly with my own personal and professional goals,” said Huntsman. “I have spent my entire career working to combat social disparities and injustices, both in the workplace and my community, and YR Media is the perfect place to continue to make an impact.”

Prior to joining YR Media, Huntsman served as chief of staff at Raheem, the nation’s first independent online police reporting service, overseeing strategic planning, people management and financial oversight. Prior to that, she was sought out by Alicia Garza, co-founder of Black Lives Matter, to serve as senior director, operations and finance, for the launch of Black Futures Lab. As a new organization, Huntsman was responsible for designing and implementing research-based systems and policies for the national organization. Her innovative work resulted in increased staffing by 300% and grew Black Futures Lab’s budget from $1M to $10M in just three years.

Huntsman earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political, Legal, and Economic Analysis, and a Master of Business Administration from Mills College.

“Demetria joins YR Media at a pivotal moment of growth, with our organization’s physical expansion into the Midwest and increased impact through our content production ranging from our award-winning journalism to music programming to design and beyond,” said Kyra Kyles, CEO, YR Media, noting the organization’s rise from a $6M to a $9M budget over the last three years. “She is the right leader to oversee our day-to-day operations, which will help guide and shape the strategic direction and future successes of YR Media.”

For more information on YR Media, visit https://www.yrmedia.org/.

About YR Media

YR Media (formerly Youth Radio), is an award-winning leading media, technology, and music training center and platform for emerging BIPOC content creators, who use their voices to change the world. Headquartered in downtown Oakland, California, the non-profit has invested almost 30 years in helping future generations build foundational skills in journalism and multimedia content creation. They produce journalism, music, graphic design, podcasts, and documentaries that disrupt and shape the mainstream narrative. For more information on YR Media, visit yrmedia.org.

