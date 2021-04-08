YR Media and Radiotopia Present a New Season of Adult ISH

Season 5 of the culture, storytelling, and advice podcast will feature Chef Dan Giusti of Noma fame; Lil Rel Howery from Get Out and Judas and the Black Messiah; environmental activist Mari Copenay (aka “Little Miss Flint”), and more

Now in its fifth season, Adult ISH will feature special guest appearances by actors, entertainers, activists, chefs, and influencers. The new season of the acclaimed podcast aims to:

Explore how to take accountability for our past mistakes, with co-host Merk making amends for her "mean girl" past with a little help from her elementary school counselor;

Teach us how to improve our culinary skills on a budget, featuring tips from Dan Giusti, former head chef at Michelin-starred restaurant Noma and founder of Brigaid, which partners chefs with local school districts to elevate institutional food service – plus a hilarious co-host cook-off;

Provide key advice from entrepreneurs who've "been there" on failed and successful business ventures in early adulthood, including baker Iesha Williams and Nyge's clothing line flop;

Tackle mental health themes through personal narratives about medication, a guided meditation with celebrity yoga instructor Jessamyn Stanley, and a digital detox challenge;

Dive into youth climate change activism for Earth Day, talking to some key players under 25 who are fighting for a sustainable future, including superstar environmental justice activist Mari Copenay (aka "Little Miss Flint");

Get real about workplace dos and don'ts with YR Media CEO Kyra Kyles; plus, co-host Nyge has a frank conversation with a former boss who fired him.

“Just when I thought we’d reached the peak of ‘putting it all out there,’ we challenge ourselves to go deeper,” said Nguyen. “You’re basically getting caramelized onions this season — more unveiled layers of our identities, occasional tears, and time to remember that growing up can be sweet.”

“We are taking a whole new approach to this season,” said Turner. “This is going to be the most mature season so far because we realized after years of doing this, we still keep falling face first with this adulting stuff. This time around we lean all the way into our failures, and somehow still find a way to laugh at our mistakes. We have been vulnerable before, but this time around there are truly no walls to hide behind.”

“YR Media is proud to produce and support another season of Adult ISH,” said Kyra Kyles, CEO, YR Media. “Our goal is to provide a platform and resources to amplify young BIPOC voices across the country. The dynamic duo of Nguyen and Turner have undeniable chemistry and rawness that is making a difference for young people facing similar challenges as they transition to adulthood.”

Learn more about Turner, Nguyen and the podcast here and follow along on social media:

Adult ISH is produced by YR Media and brought to audiences by the Radiotopia podcast network from public media organization PRX. The show is available via Apple Podcasts, Google Play, RadioPublic, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, Amazon Music and wherever podcasts are available.

About Adult ISH

Adult ISH was created in 2018 by Peabody Award-winning YR Media (formerly Youth Radio), after Turner and Nguyen won a national talent search for new podcast hosts. Named by CNN and Discover Pods as an unmissable podcast raising marginalized voices, Adult ISH has been deemed essential listening by The New York Times, AV Club, and Harper’s Baztaar. Recently, Adult ISH was featured in Rewire Magazine, and is a finalist for the 2021 Ambie Awards. Says Colorlines: “It helps to hear others who speak the same awkward language open up about friendship, immigration, therapy, birth control, and more. That’s where [Adult ISH] comes in.”

About YR Media

YR Media, formerly Youth Radio, is an award-winning national network of diverse young journalists and artists from underrepresented communities who create content for this generation. Headquartered in downtown Oakland, California, our non-profit has spent 25 years helping future generations build crucial skills in journalism, arts and media. We produce journalism, music, graphic design, podcasts and documentaries that disrupt and shape the mainstream narrative.

About PRX and Radiotopia

PRX is a public media organization shaping the future of audio by producing and distributing content, building technology, and training talented, independent producers. With an award-winning portfolio ranging from iconic public radio programming such as This American Life, The Moth Radio Hour, TED Talks Daily, Snap Judgment, Reveal, The World, The Takeaway, and Latino USA, as well as a growing body of podcast-first productions, including the Radiotopia podcast network, PRX generates more than 100 million podcast downloads per month. More at PRX.org and at Radiotopia.fm.

