YouTube Drama Oyaji Camp Meshi Shot on Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro and Graded with DaVinci Resolve Studio

Fremont, CA, USA – Tuesday, February 13, 2024 – Blackmagic Design today announced that season three of the popular YouTube drama “Oyaji Camp Meshi”, which is also available on Amazon Prime, was shot on the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro digital film camera. In addition to the Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro, the production also utilized DaVinci Resolve Studio with DaVinci Resolve Advanced Panel and Video Assist 7” 12G HDR monitor/recorder.

The YouTube drama “Oyaji Camp Meshi” features the former owner of a Chinese restaurant, Akio Sakamoto (Yoshimasa Kondo), who lives a solo camping life while still cooking amazing dishes. The main focus of the show is the interaction with unique campers who occasionally visit and showcasing how to cook easy to make Chinese dishes while camping. Season one’s Kyoto edition is also available on Amazon Prime.

Masaki Masugi, director, spoke about the inspiration behind the project: “During the 2020 pandemic, there was a period I had no work. When I wanted to do something, I thought about creating a show that provides 30 minutes of chill time in the midst of not being able to go out. I wanted to make a drama series where you can watch it without getting too immersed in the story. Something you can enjoy while feeling nature and delicious food. Then I approached the lead actor Yoshimasa Kondo and people I really wanted to work with to make the production happen.”

Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro was chosen for the third season, whereas the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K digital film camera was used in seasons one and two. Cinematographer Yasushi Yamauchi explained: “The Pocket Cinema Cameras have a slightly amber tone, giving me a very warm feeling. I prefer a filmic tone, and I thought the Pocket Cinema Cameras would be suitable for camping videos. Additionally, it is a tremendous advantage that Blackmagic RAW can be captured internally. Since we shot with two cameras with a very small crew of three, grading was essential, so I wanted to shoot in RAW.”

“Furthermore, the Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro proved useful in low light situations. The crew was able to adjust the RAW bit rate ratio, using 8:1 for daytime shoots and 5:1 when shooting in darker areas at night, to maximize the effectiveness in post production. “The Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro has a built in ND filter and dual sensitivity, so it’s helpful even in night scenes,” said Yamauchi.

In this latest season, following the previous Wakayama edition, Naoya Morimoto, a colorist, graded the show using DaVinci Resolve Studio and DaVinci Resolve Advanced Panel.

“We have known each other for a long time. Since the second season was set in Wakayama, I thought there was no one better than Morimoto, who is from there, to grade the show,” said Masugi.

Regarding the color, the two tried creating a warm image that conveyed the feeling of sitting by a bonfire and lantern. Morimoto initially graded the footage, working with Yamauchi and Takashi Goda, the lighting director.

Yamauchi highlighted the appeal of the Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro: “When you have to shoot alone, and yet you don’t want to compromise the quality, this is the camera you need. If you know how to shoot and color grade, even with a very small crew of two or three people, you can create works like this show.”

