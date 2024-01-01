YouCam Apps Rings in 2026: AI-Powered “New Year, New You” Features to Upgrade Your Holiday Social Feed

From ‘Manifestation Makeup’ to Viral Gen AI Greetings: New AI Tools Empower Users to Visualize 2026 Resolutions with Hyper-Personalized Creativity.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, announced the launch of an interactive suite of 2026 New Year content across the YouCam app series, including YouCam Makeup, YouCam Perfect, YouCam AI Pro, YouCam Enhance and YouCam Video. With over 1.1 billion total downloads, the YouCam apps are transforming how users celebrate the holidays, offering new ways to visualize their New Year’s resolutions and create viral-ready social content using the latest Generative AI.









As users prepare for the countdown, YouCam Apps is unveiling new Gen AI and AR tools designed to elevate New Year’s resolutions, party selfies, and digital greetings.

Manifest Your 2026 Goals with “Astrology Makeup Analysis”

For those looking to start the year with a fresh look, YouCam Makeup Leveraging the advanced AI Beauty Agent. Reimagined for the wellness-conscious generation, this feature introduces a personalized makeup analysis that blends facial feature detection with 2026 astrological trends.

Users simply upload a photo, and the AI analyzes unique facial features, including eye shape, contour, and skin tone. Resolution-Based Looks: Whether the goal is career success, love, or health, the AI proposes specific makeup looks to channel that energy, which can be instantly tried on virtually within the app.

Create Viral “New Year’s Eve” Content with Generative AI

Forget generic stock photos. YouCam Perfect and YouCam AI Pro are upgrading the holiday feed with advanced Text-to-Image capabilities, allowing users to generate one-of-a-kind “2026” visuals that stand out on Instagram and TikTok.

Users can type simple prompts to create custom New Year’s scenarios. Instead of generic stock photos, users can generate scenes like “Golden Retriever watching NYC fireworks,” “Glittery 2026 disco party,” or “Futuristic Year of the Horse vibes”. Family & Friends in the Frame: The tool supports photo composition, allowing users to seamlessly blend their own family or pet photos into these AI-generated backgrounds for a truly unique digital greeting, perfect for sharing that “Best of 2025” recap or “Hello 2026” post

Turn Static Selfies into Dynamic Video Greetings

To capture the energy of New Year’s Eve, the latest update brings static images to life with Video Generation AI, enabling users to animate photos through YouCam Video and further refine visual quality with YouCam Enhance. Together, the tools support a seamless creative workflow, from image restoration to short-form video creation.

Users can use text prompts to add movement to their photos, such as dynamic fireworks, falling snow, or a galloping horse effect to symbolize the new year. Social-Ready Formats: AI-powered enhancement ensures clear, high-resolution visuals, with outputs optimized for social sharing, making it easy to post eye-catching, animated greetings directly to Stories or Reels.

“The New Year is the perfect canvas for self-invention,” said Alice Chang, Founder and CEO of Perfect Corp. “Our goal is to empower our users to manifest their best selves for 2026. Whether it’s discovering a confidence-boosting look with our AI Beauty Agent or designing a viral-worthy party greeting, we are providing the creative freedom to start the year with bold intention and limitless style.”

Learn more about the YouCam app series:

YouCam Makeup: https://youcamapps.com/surl/PFwebsite_ymk_PR

YouCam Perfect: https://youcamapps.com/surl/PFwebsite_ycp_PR

YouCam AI Pro: https://youcamapps.com/surl/PFwebsite_yca_PR

YouCam Enhance: https://youcamapps.com/surl/PFwebsite_yce_PR

YouCam Video: https://youcamapps.com/surl/PFwebsite_ycv_PR

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) is a global leader in AI and AR technology, redefining creativity across beauty, fashion, skincare, and digital content creation. Its YouCam suite of apps has been downloaded over 1.1 billion times globally, empowering users to create, edit, and express themselves through photo, video, and generative AI tools. The YouCam platform also includes a powerful web-based editor and a suite of developer APIs, providing creators, brands, and technology partners with seamless access to content creation capabilities across platforms.

For brands and professionals, Perfect Corp. offers an award-winning portfolio of enterprise technologies, including virtual try-on experiences for makeup, hair, jewelry, watches, and fashion accessories, as well as AI-powered skin and hair analysis.

With a brand portfolio that includes YouCam and Skincare Pro, and a network of over 800 global brand partners, Perfect Corp. is transforming the beauty experience through personalized, immersive, and intelligent innovation.

For more information, visit perfectcorp.com and follow @Perfect-Corp.

