Yonex Unveils 2025 SoHo NYC Pop-Up: Crafting Every Sweet Spot

Step inside for pro-level gear, interactive experiences, and a front-row seat to Yonex innovation during NYC’s tennis season.

Yonex, the global leader in precision-engineered tennis equipment, is thrilled to announce the opening of its NYC SoHo Pop-Up, running from August 15 to September 7 at 117 Wooster St., SoHo, NYC. Coinciding with the electric atmosphere of the US Open, this pop-up brings Yonex’s mission, Crafting Every Sweet Spot, to life through a dynamic, interactive experience that connects athletes, fans, and the broader tennis community with the brand’s innovative head-to-toe tennis offerings.

A Sensory Journey into the World of Yonex

The Yonex Pop-Up is more than a retail space-it’s a destination where visitors can feel the precision, power, and effortless connection that define the Yonex sweet spot. From racquets and strings to footwear and apparel, every product is designed to enhance the player’s performance and deepen their love for the game. Guests are invited to explore, test, and discover the craftsmanship behind Yonex’s global tennis legacy.

“We’re not just showcasing products; we’re bringing our brand to life,” said LaNiece Douglas, President of Yonex USA. “This pop-up is where fans and athletes can truly experience what Crafting Every Sweet Spot means. From racquets to apparel, every detail is designed to deepen the connection between player and performance. The energy of the US Open makes it the perfect backdrop for people to connect, play, and be inspired.”

Pop-Up Highlights

From hands-on product trials to exclusive gear and community connections, the Yonex SoHo Pop-Up offers something for every tennis enthusiast. Visitors can expect:

Professional Stringing Service – Customize your racquet on-site with pro-grade stringing.

Limited-Edition Exclusives – Shop products available only at the pop-up.

Community Hub – Connect with fellow players, fans, and visitors in a space dedicated to the sport.

New Midnight Navy PERCEPT – Trusted by the pro’s: Frances Tiafoe, Dayana Yastremska, Stan Wawrinka, Clara Tauson and more officially launches on Aug. 22nd.

Guests can also test the new PERCEPT Midnight Navy racquet in a dedicated hitting area, try on footwear with POWER CUSHION Technology, and explore practice-to-tournament apparel alongside limited-edition pieces only available at the pop-up.

Pop-Up Shop Details

Dates : August 15 – September 7, 2025

Hours : Monday-Saturday: 11 AM-7 PM, Sunday: 12 PM-6 PM

Location: 117 Wooster St., SoHo, NYC

Connecting Communities, Inspiring Performance

The pop-up targets a diverse audience, from dedicated Yonex fans and core tennis players to newly inspired athletes and casual shoppers. By tapping into the excitement of the US Open, Yonex aims to showcase its position as a global head-to-toe tennis brand while fostering connections within the tennis community.

Visitors will experience firsthand the innovation behind Yonex’s meticulously crafted products, designed to deliver precision and power in every swing, step, and serve. Whether you’re a seasoned player or new to the sport, the Yonex Pop-Up invites you to discover the sweet spot that elevates every game.

Visit Us

Join us at 117 Wooster St., SoHo, NYC, from August 15 to September 7, to experience the future of tennis innovation. Visit us.yonex.com for more information.

Yonex products are also available at tennis retailers.

Media Contact:

Yonex USA

Email: marketing@yonexusa.net

About Yonex:

Founded in 1946, Yonex is a global leader in sports equipment, renowned for its commitment to innovation and performance. With a mission to craft every sweet spot, Yonex designs racquets, strings, footwear, and apparel that empower athletes to connect effortlessly with their game.

SOURCE: Yonex Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire