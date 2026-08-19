Y‑Warm Successfully Develops New Thermal Insulation Material Meeting Automotive Flame‑Retardant Requirements

Y‑Warm Technologies Co., Ltd. recently announced a significant technological milestone: its FR‑02 model, a new nano‑scale closed‑cell flexible thermal insulation material, has successfully passed flame‑retardant performance testing for automotive interior materials and meets applicable automotive flame‑retardancy requirements.

The achievement represents another important step in the development of Y‑Warm technology and introduces a new lightweight, ultra‑thin, high‑efficiency, and safety‑oriented thermal insulation solution for automotive applications, including headliners, door panels, and other areas requiring effective thermal management.

Addressing a Long‑Standing Challenge in Flexible Thermal Insulation

Since the discovery of aerogel in 1931, nanoporous materials have attracted considerable attention for their exceptional thermal insulation properties. However, their inherently brittle mechanical characteristics have long limited their broader practical applications.

Although nanoporous materials can achieve extremely low thermal conductivity, their brittleness has traditionally made bending, cutting, sewing, and other forms of flexible processing difficult, creating significant barriers to their use in applications that require both thermal performance and mechanical flexibility.

The Y‑Warm R&D team pursued a different technological approach. Using nitrogen as a supporting medium, the team successfully developed a nano‑scale closed‑cell flexible thermal insulation structure designed to combine low thermal conductivity with flexibility and processability.

Within a material thickness of approximately 1 millimeter, each square centimeter contains more than 10,000 independent micrometer‑scale closed cells formed by nanoscale cell walls. By restricting gas movement within these closed cells and reducing heat transfer through the material, the structure enables exceptionally low thermal conductivity while maintaining the flexibility required for practical applications.

According to Y‑Warm, the development represents breakthroughs in three key areas: overcoming the mechanical limitations traditionally associated with nanoporous insulation materials; extending high‑performance thermal insulation technology into flexible applications; and integrating extremely low thermal conductivity with moisture permeability and quick‑drying performance.

Y‑Warm materials can be produced at a thickness of just 0.7 millimeters and a weight of approximately 46 grams per square meter. Depending on the product model and test conditions, thermal conductivity ranges from approximately 0.00824 to 0.026 W/(m·K). The material is designed to maintain stable thermal insulation performance across a broad operating temperature range of ‑50 °C to 150 °C.

Y‑Warm has also passed EU REACH SVHC testing covering 249 substances of very high concern, supporting its compliance with relevant safety and environmental requirements.

FR‑02 Meets Automotive Flame‑Retardancy Requirements

Automotive interior materials are subject to stringent requirements for flame‑retardant performance. For thermal insulation materials in particular, achieving low thermal conductivity while simultaneously maintaining flame resistance, flexibility, low weight, and minimal thickness presents a significant technical challenge.

Developed specifically for applications requiring enhanced flame‑retardant performance, Y‑Warm FR‑02 builds on the company’s core flexible thermal insulation technology. Through the coordinated optimization of material formulation and closed‑cell structure, FR‑02 has successfully met flame‑retardancy requirements for automotive interior applications.

At the same time, the material retains the ultra‑thin and flexible characteristics of Y‑Warm technology, making it suitable for thermal insulation and temperature‑management applications in automotive headliners, door panels, passenger compartments, and other interior structures.

The development comes as automotive manufacturers place increasing emphasis on lightweight materials and improved thermal management, particularly as electric vehicles and other new‑energy vehicles seek greater energy efficiency and extended driving range.

With a thickness of less than 1 millimeter, FR‑02 offers the potential to reduce the space occupied by conventional insulation structures while lowering material weight and providing greater flexibility in vehicle interior design. These characteristics could create new opportunities for high‑performance flexible insulation materials across the automotive supply chain.

Eight Years of R&D: From Laboratory Development to Commercial Production

The development of Y-Warm technology began in 2013, when the founding team identified the significant application potential of nanoporous thermal insulation materials and assembled an interdisciplinary R&D team of eight specialists to address the longstanding mechanical limitations of such materials.

In 2017, the team achieved a key technological breakthrough at its laboratory in Beijing. Y‑Warm Technology was formally established as a company in 2019 and subsequently set up an R&D center focused on energy‑saving and environmentally responsible materials. Commercial‑scale production capability was achieved in the same year.

Since then, Y‑Warm has continued to expand the application scope of its flexible thermal insulation technology.

In 2021, Y‑Warm received an ISPO Award in Material Category. Since achieving commercial-scale production, the material has been adopted by more than 200 partners and end‑users across different sectors including outdoor apparel and footwear, construction, healthcare, and transportation.

Advancing Industrial Applications Through Lightweight Thermal Insulation Technology

“Y‑Warm’s vision is to help reduce carbon emissions and lessen the environmental burden through advances in thermal insulation technology,” said Zhong Feipeng, CTO of Y‑Warm, “FR‑02’s successful compliance with automotive flame‑retardancy requirements represents an important milestone as Y‑Warm expands from consumer‑oriented products into industrial applications.”

“In the future, we will continue to advance the technological capabilities of flexible thermal insulation materials and explore opportunities to bring lightweight, ultra‑thin, and highly efficient insulation solutions to a broader range of industries.”

The successful development of FR‑02 further expands the potential application of flexible nanoporous insulation technology in the automotive sector. By combining flame‑retardant performance with low thermal conductivity, flexibility, and an ultra‑thin structure, the material offers a new approach to thermal management in applications where space, weight, energy efficiency, and safety are increasingly important.

As global industries accelerate efforts toward decarbonization, electrification, and lightweight design, Y‑Warm aims to further extend its flexible thermal insulation technology from textiles and consumer products into transportation, construction, industrial equipment, and other advanced applications.

About Y‑Warm

Y‑Warm is a nano‑scale closed‑cell flexible thermal insulation material developed by Y‑Warm Technologies Co., Ltd. Designed to combine high thermal insulation performance with flexibility and functional properties, the material features low thermal conductivity, moisture permeability, quick‑drying performance, antimicrobial functionality, safety, and environmental compatibility.

Y‑Warm’s core technology is protected by domestic and international patents. Its product portfolio includes the YW‑01 through YW‑04 series as well as the flame‑retardant FR‑02 series, serving applications across textiles, footwear, outdoor equipment, construction, transportation, and other industrial sectors.

Address：

Room 304, AI Yuandian Building D

45 Chengfu Road, Haidian District,

Beijing, China

Contact: feipeng zhong

Tel: +86 400 127 6188

E-mail: fp.zhong@y-warm.com

Website: http://www.y-warm.com

SOURCE: Y-Warm Technologies Co., Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire