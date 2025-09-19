Xylen Launches Free Travel eSIM White Label Webstore for Travel Industry

Xylen, a leader in digital connectivity solutions, has announced the launch of its wholesale travel eSIM offering, designed specifically for the global travel industry. The platform’s unique proposition is a fully branded white label eSIM webstore that partners can launch within minutes, enabling travel businesses to tap into the fast-growing eSIM market effortlessly.

Haider Mustafa, Head of eSIMs at Xylen, on the launch of the free travel eSIM webstore.

At the heart of this solution is Xylen’s pioneering Free eSIM Module. This feature allows travel companies to provide a complimentary eSIM with every booking, enhancing the traveler experience while simultaneously unlocking a powerful ancillary revenue stream. By integrating seamlessly into the booking journey, partners can both increase customer satisfaction and boost margins through data top-ups and connectivity sales.

The white label webstore is fully customizable, offering travel agencies, OTAs, airlines, and tour operators a turnkey solution that requires no technical expertise. Within minutes, businesses can have their own branded eSIM storefront, providing customers with reliable, cost-effective global data plans tailored to their destinations.

“With international travel rebounding and digital adoption at an all-time high, eSIMs are no longer a luxury-they’re becoming a necessity,” said Haider Mustafa, Head of eSIMs at Xylen. “Our goal was to create a solution that travel partners can deploy instantly, without the need for complex integrations or technical overhead. By giving every traveler a free eSIM with their booking, we’re not just enhancing convenience-we’re creating a new ancillary revenue stream for our partners while strengthening customer loyalty.”

The travel eSIM market is projected to grow rapidly in the coming years, driven by the increasing number of eSIM-enabled devices such as the new iPhone 17 and the demand for seamless connectivity abroad. With its wholesale-first approach, Xylen is positioning itself as the go-to partner for travel businesses looking to stay ahead of this trend.

This launch underscores Xylen’s commitment to driving innovation in digital travel solutions, making global connectivity easier, faster, and more profitable for partners worldwide.

About Xylen

Xylen is a technology company specializing in digital connectivity and travel solutions. With a focus on innovation, scalability, and customer experience, Xylen provides cutting-edge tools that empower travel businesses to unlock new revenue opportunities while delivering superior value to travelers.

