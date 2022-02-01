Xterio Launches an L2 with BNB Chain and AltLayer to Scale Web3 Gaming and AI

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xterio, a premier Web3 gaming publisher, and BNB Chain proudly announce a collaboration for a new gaming-focused L2 chain that will leverage BNB as a gas token and contribute to the infrastructure of the BNB Chain ecosystem. AltLayer is also supporting the effort by providing critical technical expertise.





This collaboration further reinforces Xterio’s strategic relationship with BNB and opens doors to harness the vast potential of the BNB ecosystem. It enables Xterio and BNB Chain to collaboratively provide immersive gaming experiences enriched with AI and enhanced by digital ownership to millions of BNB users. BNB Chain will additionally provide critical marketing support to Xterio via joint campaigns and end-user referral programs.

Xterio stands at the forefront of the Web3 gaming ecosystem, offering top-tier development skills and unparalleled distribution expertise. Boasting five AAA games and a network of over 45 gaming partners, Xterio has cultivated a global gaming community of over two million users. Co-founded by industry veterans Michael Tong and Jeremy Horn, Xterio is committed to integrating Web3 technology into gaming and engaging billions of gamers worldwide.

The Xterio chain will be run and managed by AltLayer. It will operate as a Layer 2 settling on BNB Chain and utilize the OP Stack as the rollup framework with EigenDA as the Data Availability (DA) layer. The rollup will focus on Web3 and AI-powered games, with plans to build an on-chain ecosystem around AAA games leveraging the $XTER token.

In addition to being integrated across multiple Xterio titles, the Xterio chain will act as the backbone of the Xterio ecosystem, offering a gateway to a vibrant gaming ecosystem and empowering players to effortlessly collect, own, and trade digital assets in a safe and accessible environment and allowing developers to mint, distribute, and manage millions of assets seamlessly. The chain, alongside the comprehensive Xterio tech platform, intends to make on-chain elements almost invisible thanks to account abstracted wallets, seamless off-chain, and on-chain systems, cheap transactions, single-click purchases, flexible payment marketplace and launchpad, and more. In addition to facilitating transactions, the Xterio marketplace and NFT launchpad will embrace the Xterio token as a versatile payment method, accepted for both purchases and gas fees, ensuring a smooth and convenient user experience.

Looking ahead, the Xterio chain will open its doors to game developers seeking a sophisticated yet user-friendly solution to power their creations. Through the Xterio chain, developers will have access to the most extensive first-party gaming catalog in Web3 and tap into its over 2 million user base, which is currently rapidly growing. With its promise of easy integration and cutting-edge capabilities, the Xterio chain stands ready to drive the future of gaming.

The Core Development Team at BNB Chain said: “The strategic collaboration between BNB Chain and Xterio, a recognized leader in Web3 gaming and AI, will reinforce BNB Chain’s ecosystem and bring great on-chain experiences powered by digital ownership to millions of users globally. Xterio’s groundbreaking OPRollUp technology settling on BNB Chain establishes a pinnacle of excellence, boasting scalable transactions per second and fortified security bolstered by EigenLayer’s innovative restaking functionality. We look forward to furthering our work with Xterio and their gaming partners. ”

“Xterio is steadfast in its ambition to carve out a prominent position within the BNB Chain ecosystem and emerge as the foremost chain and platform worldwide, setting the gold standard for on-chain gaming,” added Michael Tong, CEO, Xterio. “This strategic partnership with BNB, a globally known and proven chain, is poised to redefine the landscape of BNB adoption, fostering a thriving ecosystem to attract users from all corners of the globe. By harnessing the power of BNB and combining it with Xterio’s vision and expertise, we aspire to establish Xterio as the undeniable leader in the BNB Chain universe.”

Highly regarded for its on-chain gaming capabilities by industry bigwigs, this Binance Labs-backed platform is now building out its game and technology functions, including artificial intelligence (AI) integration and token launch.

About Xterio

Xterio Foundation in Switzerland was founded by a council and a team of technology and entertainment leaders with deep game development and publishing experience. Its mission is to develop, publish, and distribute high-quality Web2 and Web3 games and interactive entertainment.

Xterio is committed to accelerating the integration of Web3 technology into gaming and AI. This commitment simplifies the experience for developers and players, facilitating the widespread adoption of decentralized gaming and digital ownership. Xterio operates the first gaming rollup with the latest MACH technology and one of the best launchpads for games and marketplaces. Recently, it has successfully launched NFT sales in Overworld, Age of Dino, and Persona.

Xterio is developing five first-party titles powered by $XTER. Each is led by genre experts and supported by talented teams from renowned entities like FunPlus, Riot, Tencent, and Epic.

About BNB Chain

BNB Chain is a community-driven blockchain ecosystem that is removing barriers to Web3 adoption. It is composed of:

BNB Smart Chain (BSC): A secure DeFi hub with the lowest gas fees of any EVM-compatible L1; serves as the ecosystem’s governance chain.

opBNB: A scalability L2 that delivers the lowest gas fees of any L2 and rapid processing speeds.

BNB Greenfield: Meets decentralized storage needs for the ecosystem and lets users establish their own data marketplaces.

Setting a high bar for security, the AvengerDAO community protects BNB Chain users while Red Alarm provides a real-time risk-scanner for Dapps. The ecosystem also offers a range of monetary and ecosystem rewards as part of its Builder Support Program.

About AltLayer

Founded in 2021, AltLayer is an open and decentralized protocol for rollups. AltLayer is known for its novel product – ‘restaked rollups’ – which supplements existing rollups with better security, decentralization, fast finality, and interoperability.

Built atop its protocol is a Rollups-as-a-Service (RaaS) launcher, a hassle-free platform allowing developers and beginners to spin up a customized rollup within 2 minutes! This product is designed for a multi-chain and a multi-VM world.

Together, these products form the bedrock of a modular blockchain ecosystem – home to hundreds of thousands of rollups that can accelerate scaling for any Web3 application. They can help save considerable capital, reduce years of development work for teams, encourage innovation, and fast-track experimentation while being fully open and permissionless.

Industries spanning the NFT sector, Web3 gaming, DeFi, real-world asset tokenization, and others leverage these rollups to scale their applications. AltLayer supports major stacks, alternative DA layers, and shared sequencers, including OP Stack, Arbitrum Orbit, Polygon CDK, ZK Stack, Celestia, EigenDA, Avail, Espresso, and more.

Contacts

