Xsolla Supports Release of “State of the African Video Game Industry 2026” Report

Developed by SpielFabrique in collaboration with independent researcher PhD Prince Oguguo, the report provides an in-depth overview of Africa’s video game industry in 2025, focusing on business development dynamics, regional ecosystems, and the practical realities facing developers across the continent. Xsolla supported the study as part of its ongoing commitment to improving access, infrastructure, and opportunity for game creators worldwide.

According to the report, Africa’s video game market generated approximately $1.8 billion in revenue in 2024, with mobile gaming accounting for roughly 90% of the market. Growth across the continent continues to outpace global averages, driven by a young, mobile-first population, increasing smartphone adoption, and expanding access to digital services. At the same time, the study highlights persistent structural challenges, including payment friction, limited access to funding, uneven infrastructure, and the absence of a single, unified continental market.

Rather than presenting Africa as a monolithic opportunity, the report emphasizes the diversity of national and regional ecosystems. It provides a detailed analysis of key markets, including Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Egypt, and Morocco, illustrating how differences in infrastructure, payment systems, cultural perception, and government support shape developer strategies and monetization outcomes.

“Africa’s games industry is already active, resilient, and producing meaningful work, but it’s often misunderstood or oversimplified from the outside,” said Ilayda Bayari, VP of Business Development, MEA + Southern Europe at Xsolla. “Supporting research like this helps ground industry conversations in real data and lived developer experience, which is essential for partners and platforms looking to engage with African markets in a sustainable, informed way.”

The report also explores the critical role of distribution and payment infrastructure in the success of African-developed games. It highlights how access to local payment methods, mobile money, and regionally adapted platforms directly affects discoverability, conversion, and long-term sustainability for studios operating across African markets.

In addition to market analysis, the study covers talent development pathways, studio formation, and the evolving esports landscape, offering strategic recommendations for ecosystem participants, institutions, and international partners seeking to support long-term growth across Africa’s games industry.

“After more than seven years working alongside African game makers and ecosystem builders, I’m proud to share this comprehensive overview of where the market stands today,” said Pr. Odile Limpach, Co-founder of SpielFabrique. “At SpielFabrique, we aim to catalyse cooperation by making markets more visible and more understandable – so partners can act on opportunities while appreciating local challenges. Enjoy reading.”

The State of the African Video Game Industry 2026 report will be available beginning January 29, 2026, supported by a coordinated launch that includes a website feature, a social media rollout, and a post-launch community webinar.

To access the full report, visit: xsolla.pro/africa-games-report

