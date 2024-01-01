Xsolla Returns to Devcom & Gamescom 2025 With All the Things Developers Need to Power Games in a Cross-Platform World

Powering the Future of Game Monetization, Distribution, and Discovery Across Every Platform

COLOGNE, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xsolla, a global commerce company helping developers launch, grow, and monetize their games, is set to return to the Devcom Developer Conference and Gamescom 2025, the world’s premier event for computer and video games, taking place August 18th to August 22nd in Cologne, Germany, EU. At this year’s event, Xsolla will unveil new and enhanced solutions designed to accelerate game monetization, expand global reach, and simplify cross-platform operations for developers and publishers of all sizes.









Building on the product expansions of 2024, Xsolla’s 2025 showcase will unveil significant updates and new offerings across its ecosystem. Highlights include the Xsolla SDK for cross-platform development and Xsolla Web Shop and Publishing Suite, which now offer enhanced features for catalog management, monetization, and global reach without requiring code. Xsolla’s payment solutions have also expanded regionally, with localized methods in Europe, Asia, and the Americas, via Xsolla Pay Station, which improves user experience and conversion rates. Xsolla Cloud Gaming has undergone upgrades to enable instant access, real-time analytics, and new monetization models.

“As the global game development industry continues to grow and evolve, so too do the in-person events where we focus on fostering community and collaboration,” said Berkley Egenes, Chief Marketing & Growth Officer at Xsolla. “Thanks to our exceptional team and valued industry partners, our events have transformed into dynamic platforms for sharing insights, discussing challenges, and exploring solutions together. This year in Cologne, we’re expanding our presence more than ever – activating in new spaces and innovative ways to showcase everything game developers need to launch, grow, and succeed in 2025 and beyond.”

Xsolla Speaker Sessions Schedule:

When: Monday, August 18, 11:15 AM – 11:45 AM CET



Location: Stage 2 – Mobile Track, Confex Level 1



Topic: Navigating the new era of mobile games amongst continuous policy changes



The mobile games industry is on the up with a series of new regulations and updates related to the Digital Markets Act (DMA) and court rulings in the US, with more geographies to follow very soon. Developers are now winning by creating unique offers and DTC experiences while following the policies with the app stores and the regulations from within their local markets. Join Sam Gaglani, Executive Vice President of Global Business Development at Xsolla, as he’s joined by industry experts, to learn how to develop winning strategies while leveraging new app store policies and regional regulations.

When: Monday, August 18, 15:15 PM – 15:45 PM CET



Location: Stage 2 – Mobile Track, Confex Level 1



Topic: If you don’t mind platform fees, why bother with D2C?



D2C isn’t just about saving 30% on platform fees. It’s how you drive liveops beyond the in-game store. Join Tim Kravchenko, Product Manager at Xsolla, to learn how to use personalized offers, events, and leaderboards to boost engagement and revenue, while retaining total control via Xsolla’s LiveOps Management Suite.

When: Monday, August 18, 16:45 PM – 17:15 PM CET



Location: Stage 2 – Mobile Track, Confex Level 1



Topic: Seizing the Mobile Market Shift: Why Act Now



What do game developers want in 2025? To own the DTC experience from start to finish, from ad unit to download and in-game purchases. Whether you’re creating a mobile game or a PC game, a shop experience allows developers and studios to engage with players and drive real results. Regulations have continuously evolved and will likely be updated in Europe and other regions in the future to provide game developers with access and opportunities to deliver true DTC experiences for users. Hosted by Artem Liubutov, VP of Monetization Products & Solutions at Xsolla, attendees can learn the best practices to capitalize on the new regulations and opportunities for PC, mobile, and web games, acquire new users, create more value, and achieve higher LTV, ultimately building a successful business that generates more profitable growth.

When: Tuesday, August 19, 15:15 – 15:45 PM CET



Location: Stage 4, Confex Level 1



Topic: What is Trending in the Global Markets for Indie and Mid-tier Games?



The number of Indies and mid-tier games is on the rise and trending upwards around the world. Significant opportunities exist for game in the region to succeed by following and leveraging the trends and upward trajectory of the sector in EMEA. Join Chris Hewish, President at Xsolla, as he discusses new trends, insights, and opportunities for developers in 2025 and as we prepare for a year of growth in 2026.

Ask Me Anything Sessions hosted by Xsolla Schedule:



When: Wednesday, August 20, 14:00 – 15:30 PM CET



Location: Xsolla Riverside Hub, Hyatt Regency Hotel



Topic: Surviving the Publishing Gauntlet – Contract Redlining for Indies



Join Manny Hachey and René Otto (lawyer and founder of Deviant Legal) for a hands-on workshop that puts your publishing contract skills to the test. Working in teams, you’ll dissect real-world contracts, identify red flags, and learn how to protect your studio’s rights and revenue. Whether you’re new to dealmaking or looking to sharpen your redlining skills, this session will equip you with the legal know-how, critical thinking, and confidence to navigate publishing and licensing agreements like a pro.

When: Thursday, August 21, 11:00 – 12:15 PM CET



Location: Xsolla Riverside Hub, Hyatt Regency Hotel



Topic: Building a Borderless Gaming Ecosystem: Policy, Platforms & Play



This panel will explore how public-private collaboration, regulatory clarity, and platform innovation are shaping global opportunities for developers and studios. It will feature insights from the UAE, UK, and EU markets, focusing on monetization, market access, and scaling strategies for the future. A dedicated part of the session will also highlight relocation opportunities to Dubai, and how the government is actively supporting international studios through infrastructure, financial incentives, and streamlined setup processes.

When: Thursday, August 21, 13:00 – 13:30 PM CET



Location: Xsolla Riverside Hub, Hyatt Regency Hotel



Topic: User Journeys at Checkout – A Payment Behaviour Deep Dive by Xsolla



From digital wallets to prepaid cards, each payment method comes with its behavioural fingerprint. Join Victor Bacre, Director of European Fintech Strategy at Xsolla as he demonstrates how understanding these preferences enables studios to tailor payment experiences that align with player expectations.

When: Thursday, August 21, 16:00 – 16:30 PM CET



Location: Xsolla Riverside Hub, Hyatt Regency Hotel



Topic: Beyond the Game: Turning Devs into Global Entrepreneurs



In this special AMA hosted by Jana Hodgins, Director of Strategic Partnerships, Ecosystem at Xsolla, and joined by Carles Tomás Martí, CEO of Pley, and Arturs Sakalis, Xsolla VP of Game Platform, as they explore how developers can unlock new growth by thinking beyond app stores and beyond borders. We’ll go beyond the game to uncover how thinking creatively about region-specific strategies, cross-platform releases, and diversified business models can unlock opportunities far beyond launch day.

When: Thursday, August 21, 14:00 – 14:30 PM CET



Location: Xsolla Riverside Hub, Hyatt Regency Hotel



Topic: Breaking the wall: How platform rule shifts are reshaping D2C



Regulatory pressure is rewriting the mobile monetization playbook. From Apple’s court-ordered changes in the U.S. to DMA compliance in Europe — and now growing action against Google — mobile developers are gaining new freedoms to build direct-to-consumer (D2C) revenue streams outside the app stores.

For the first time in over a decade, developers can legally link to alternative payment methods, promote them directly inside the app, and take back control of margins, user relationships, and monetization strategy.

In this interactive session hosted by Pavel Savkin, Director of Products (Monetization) at Xsolla, we’ll break down:

What Apple and Google’s new rules actually allow — in the U.S., EU, and beyond

Real-world D2C tactics that are driving revenue and loyalty

How to prepare your product, UX, and audience for the next phase of monetization freedom

Expect clear answers to the most common (and confusing) questions, practical examples from leading teams, and an open AMA format with no off-limit topics.

This is not a legal update. It’s a tactical session for studios ready to move — before the next wave hits.

Attendees can visit Xsolla at Hall 2.2, Booth #A-30, where live demonstrations of Xsolla’s Payments and Web Shop and the latest solution releases will be held throughout the event. Xsolla’s team of experts will be available to answer questions, provide insights, and discuss how these tools can be tailored to meet the unique needs of each developer and publisher.

For more information, connect and book meetings with Xsolla at the Devcom Developer Conference and Gamescom 2025, visit: xsolla.events/gamescom25

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global commerce company with robust tools and services to help developers solve the inherent challenges of the video game industry. From indie to AAA, companies partner with Xsolla to help them fund, distribute, market, and monetize their games. Grounded in the belief in the future of video games, Xsolla is resolute in the mission to bring opportunities together, and continually make new resources available to creators. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, Xsolla operates as the merchant of record and has helped over 1,500+ game developers to reach more players and grow their businesses around the world. With more paths to profits and ways to win, developers have all the things needed to enjoy the game.

For additional information and to learn more, please visit xsolla.com

Contacts

Media Contact

Derrick Stembridge



Vice President of Global Public Relations, Xsolla



d.stembridge@xsolla.com