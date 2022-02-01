Xsolla Funding Accelerator Expands Empowering Game Developers With Enhanced Educational and Funding Opportunities

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, is proud to announce the expansion of the Xsolla Funding Accelerator. This initiative began in 2022 and has already achieved significant milestones, including the successful launches of “Flame Keeper” by Kautiki Cave and “Vengeance of Mr. Peppermint” by Hack the Publisher in 2023. The program has also facilitated partnerships with reputable publishers for a couple more studios. Looking forward, 2024 promises an exciting lineup of releases, including “Memory Lost,” “Ritual Night,” “Soul Drifter,” and “Extra Coin.”









Building on this momentum, the Xsolla Funding team is actively opening the Accelerator to all game developers in July 2024. Games seeking additional support and consultation are encouraged to apply on our official website at xsolla.pro/rw18funding.

The Xsolla Funding team of experts meticulously selects the most promising game projects to join our funded batch and the next phase of the Accelerator. Developers who want to boost their selection chances can sharpen their games from both business and development angles by participating in the Accelerator program.

Xsolla Funding ensures every participant can access free educational resources. Additionally, we are introducing an exclusive premium offering featuring personalized mentorship, live Q&A sessions, and more aimed at further empowering developers on their journey. The free and premium educational accelerator tracks will be available approximately on July 1, 2024. Xsolla and numerous external industry experts collaboratively develop materials to impart essential knowledge frequently absent in game development projects.

Highlighting the shift in the industry, Justin Berenbaum, VP of Strategic Planning & GM, Xsolla Funding Club, notes, “Publishers and investors now are not investing in games — they’re investing in a business and its ability to deliver on a game. We aim to teach developers the difference, as it’s easier than ever to make a game and harder than ever to succeed.”

Xsolla is excited to embark on this journey with game developers worldwide, fostering an environment where creativity and business acumen unite to bring groundbreaking games to life.

For additional information, to learn more and register your interest, please visit: xsolla.pro/rw18funding

