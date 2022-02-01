Xsolla Elevates Game Commerce With a Vision of Equal Access, Showcasing Innovative Solutions at GDC 2024

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, is thrilled to announce its participation in the Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2024, which will take place from March 18 through March 22 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA. Under the “Equal Access for Everyone” banner, Xsolla is set to empower developers with the tools and insights needed to transform their creative visions into successful gaming businesses.









“At the Game Developers Conference 2024, Xsolla proudly introduces ‘Equal Access for Everyone,’ a testament to our dedication to democratizing game commerce for developers of all sizes. Our extensive suite of innovative tools and services is designed to empower game creators to turn their visions into commercially successful ventures seamlessly. We’re committed to breaking down barriers and fostering an inclusive gaming ecosystem where every developer has the opportunity to succeed on a global scale. Join us at GDC to explore how we’re shaping the future of video gaming commerce,” said David Stelzer, President of Xsolla.

Join Xsolla for an Elevated GDC Experience at Booth #S741

Xsolla’s booth #S741 will be the epicenter for engaging with game industry professionals in the Moscone South Hall. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with Xsolla’s global experts, learn about groundbreaking commerce solutions, and discover how Xsolla is making it easier than ever for developers to monetize their games effectively. Highlights include barista-served coffee, exclusive SWAG giveaways, and a comfortable meeting space to foster collaboration and innovation.

Celebrate with Xsolla at Game Night

To unwind and network in a relaxed setting, Xsolla, in collaboration with Mattel, Mastercard, and Deconstructor of Fun, will host a Game Night featuring classic Mattel tabletop and digital games. Scheduled for Tuesday, March 19, from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm at the Moscone South Esplanade #156 and #158, this event promises fun, food, and soft drinks, allowing attendees to connect with peers and industry leaders in a safe and inclusive atmosphere.

Register for Xsolla Game Night

Xsolla’s Developer Summit: Charting the Course for Game Industry Success

Dedicated to the growth and success of the game industry, Xsolla will host the Xsolla Developer Summit on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at the Moscone West, room #2014. This full day of sessions will feature industry updates, expertise on essential tools and services, and strategic insights aimed at helping developers expand their reach and achieve global success.

Unlock Funding Opportunities with Xsolla Funding’s Rapid Rounds

A standout event for developers seeking investment, Xsolla Funding’s Rapid Rounds connects game creators with top investors and publishers. This unique platform allows developers to pitch their projects and secure partnerships to propel their games forward. The Rapid Rounds event is scheduled for March 18 – 19, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 noon, highlighting Xsolla’s commitment to facilitating meaningful industry connections.

Xsolla’s Open House: A Gateway to Game Commerce Insights

Beyond the conference halls, Xsolla extends an invitation to its Open House event at the Alloy Collective, located at 431 Tehama St, 3rd floor, San Francisco, CA. On Monday, March 18, and Tuesday, March 19, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, this event offers a unique opportunity for personal interactions with Xsolla’s expert team, providing insights into the latest in-game commerce without needing a GDC badge.

Do you want to learn more about our powerful flagship commerce offerings that provide developers with a simple and customizable checkout experience? Below are details about our scheduled speaker sessions and a link to book a meeting with our team in person at GDC!

2024 STATE OF PLAY



Session 01: Tuesday, March 19 | Moscone West #2014 | 9:30 am – 10:30 am

Join long-time industry veterans Chris Hewish, Xsolla’s Chief Strategy Officer, and David Stelzer, Xsolla’s President, in a thought-provoking talk about the last five years in the gaming industry. Based on proprietary and public data and insights from partners and Xsolla’s extensive network of gaming professionals, topics covered will include performance, comparisons to other relevant industries, and upcoming trends and forecasts.

DIRECT TO CONSUMER IN 2024 – HOW TO CREATE POWERFUL WEB STORE EXPERIENCES



Session 02: Tuesday, March 19 | Moscone West #2014 | 10:50 am – 11:30 am

2024 is the year to solidify your direct-to-consumer strategy. Attend a panel of C-level decision makers, including Sam Gaglani, EVP of Global Business Development & Partnerships at Xsolla; Spencer Tucker, Chief Gaming Officer at Yuga Labs; Michael Lewis, VP of D2 at Take Two; Michael Spieler, VP of Strategy and Corporate Development at Sciplay; and Jenna Seiden, Sr. VP of Partnerships at Sky Dance. They will discuss the latest news regarding DMA and share strategies to create a compelling Web Store experience for your users.

HOW TO WIN AT MOBILE GAMING: PLAY IN APP PLAY ONLINE



Session 03: Tuesday, March 19 | Moscone West #2014 | 1:20 pm – 1:50 pm

Have you ever wondered what to do and what not to do for your mobile games? Do you want to see some real-life success stories of how mobile game developers monetize and grow their games inside and outside the app store? Hear from Berkley Egenes, Chief Marketing and Growth Officer, Xsolla; Josephine Finley, Sales Director, US, Xsolla; and Josephine Friday, on how to win new users and generate incremental profits. These experts from Xsolla will share invaluable insights and strategies for success.

MASTER THE ART OF LEVERAGING INFLUENCERS TO STAY AHEAD OF THE GAME



Session 04: Tuesday, March 19 | Moscone West #2014 | 2:10 pm – 2:40 pm

Influencers are the gateway to players, yet they need to be more widely understood by publishers and brands. Learn the formula to launch successful creative influencer campaigns and ways to adopt partnership best practices to avoid pitfalls commonly made by AAA and indie titles. Join this industry-rich panel session featuring influencer experts across gaming and level up your influencer knowledge! The session will include insights from Sandy Davila, Influencer Partnerships, XPN Program Director at Xsolla; Keelyn Lewis, Chief Operating Officer at Cherry Pick Talent; Tess Thormodsgaard, Head of Marketing at BebopBee, Inc.; and Brian Ta from the Mobile Gaming Talent Agency, Digital Creative Artists. Take advantage of this opportunity to gain invaluable knowledge from these esteemed professionals.

DON’T JUST BUILD A GAME, BUILD A BUSINESS



Session 05: Tuesday, March 19 | Moscone West #2014 | 3:00 pm – 3:30 pm

Xsolla aims to democratize access to high-quality backend technology by introducing the Xsolla Backend engine. Join Ron Scott, GM of Xsolla Backend and SVP of Business Development at Xsolla, and Jean-Philippe Steinmetz, Head of Xsolla Backend, as they enter the market opportunity. Discover how Xsolla’s execution, product features, innovative business model, product roadmap, and more offer unparalleled benefits to all developer partners. This session will cover managing multi-player, cross-platform play, game systems, hosting, and analytics platforms. Take advantage of this insightful presentation on how Xsolla aims to enhance the gaming industry for developers across the board.

WEATHERING THE STORM: PERSPECTIVES FOR SUCCESS IN DIFFICULT TIMES



Session 06: Tuesday, March 19 | Moscone West #2014 | 3:50 pm – 4:20 pm

In a volatile gaming landscape, the stakes are high for developers seeking success. Join us for a lively panel discussion featuring investors and publishers still scouting for and signing projects right now, including Justin Berenbaum, VP, Strategic Planning & GM, Xsolla Funding Club at Xsolla; Boyoung Kim, Investor at Griffin Gaming Partners; Ben Kvalo, Founder & CEO at Midwest Games; Charlotte Cook, Global Commercial Director at Team 17; and Anlu Liu, Business Manager at Kowloon Nights. We will discuss strategies for navigating the rapidly changing market and share crucial insights to help you adapt your projects, secure funding, and launch strategically. Take advantage of this opportunity to gain invaluable information and equip yourself with the tools and insights to bring your game to the forefront.

NAVIGATING WEB3 FOR YOUR VIDEO GAME: Presented by 3thix



Session 07: Tuesday, March 19 | Moscone West #2014 | 4:40 pm – 5:10 pm

This panel will deep dive into the key drivers of blockchain technology used in games, featuring Timothy Tello, CEO of 3thix; Angela Dalton, CEO & Founder of Signum Growth; Peter Kieltyka of Horizon Labs; Evan Chang, CEO of Mysten Labs; and Michael Lee, Gaming Partnerships & Investments at Mysten Labs. Topics will include use cases and how the blockchain is uniquely equipped to incorporate IDFA while addressing interoperability and economics of scale. The panel of industry experts will also explore the benefits of blockchain technology and how it can add quantifiable growth while tackling pressing matters such as retention, user acquisition, and more. The panel’s goal is to demystify blockchain misconceptions plaguing the industry and to clarify the benefits it offers to the future of game development.

MASTERING GAME ANALYTICS: UNLOCK YOUR GAME’S FULL POTENTIAL: Presented by GameAnalytics



Session 08: Tuesday, March 19 | Moscone West #2014 | 5:30 pm – 6:00 pm

This talk is your roadmap to becoming data-savvy, accelerating your decision-making with actionable insights, and driving your game to success. Join Allison Bilas, COO of GameAnalytics, as she shares her expertise. Gain a better understanding of key metrics, benchmarks, and optimization strategies that will save time and resources and elevate your game’s user experience and profitability. This session is an invaluable opportunity to learn how to leverage data to benefit your game’s development and financial success.

Book a meeting at GDC

With Xsolla’s global game commerce experts, discover how we empower developers to make more than a game and launch a successful gaming business.

For more information on attending speaking sessions and connecting with Xsolla at GDC 2024, visit: xsolla.pro/GDC24

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch, and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla’s mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue, and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in London, Berlin, Seoul, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, Raleigh, Tokyo, and cities around the world, Xsolla supports major gaming titles like Valve, Twitch, Roblox, Epic Games, Take-Two, KRAFTON, Nexters, NetEase, Playstudios, Playrix, miHoYo, and more.

Contacts

Derrick Stembridge



Global Director of Public Relations, Xsolla



d.stembridge@xsolla.com