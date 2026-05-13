XRSA and FISE Partner to Deliver Immersive Action Sports Deployment

13th May 2026 – FISE, working with the founding members of the XR Sports Alliance (XRSA), Accedo, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and HBS, have collaborated to develop an immersive sports deployment for FISE World Series. A member of the XRSA, FISE World’s Series is one of the World’s leading urban and action sports tours. Their flagship festival, held annually in Montpellier, France, features multidisciplinary competitions including BMX Freestyle, skateboarding, Inline skating and parkour.

The collaboration brings the FISE action to fans through a fully immersive editorial experience to be filmed at FISE Montpellier from 13th – 17th May 2026. The experience follows the full festival from the point of view of an attendee to capture the atmosphere and energy of the event, through close-action immersive shots, exclusive athlete encounters, and behind-the-scenes access. It combines stereoscopic 180° immersive video, drone footage, and 3D assets into a single editorial vlog format, designed to put the viewer at the heart of a live sports event.

The structured experimental deployment is designed to generate industry learnings across immersive production, multi-platform streaming and distribution, fan engagement, and immersive sponsorship. As the market shifts toward glasses-form-factor devices, a key objective is to compare fan-perceived quality of 180° immersive content across MR headsets and AR glasses. The immersive experience will be developed for Meta Quest MR headsets and next-generation AR glasses. A teaser of the full immersive editorial piece will be activated on-site at FISE Montpellier, giving live event visitors direct access to the content for structured user testing and evaluation.

Michael Lantz, CEO, Accedo Group, commented: “With its young, digitally native audience and strong international reach, FISE is a natural partner for testing how immersive formats can extend the live event experience, reach new platforms, and create new commercial value. By generating structured, comparable, real-world evidence about what works, what doesn’t, and what it actually takes to produce and distribute immersive sports content at scale, this deployment will help move immersive sports beyond the demo stage.”

Kendall Goodden Senior Global Partnerships Manager at , FISE, added: “At FISE, we want to bring our content into the platforms and environments that our young tech savvy audience are already starting to explore, while also making the live event richer and more connected for the fans who are there in person. That means introducing digital layers that give people new ways to follow the action, interact with athletes and feel closer to the experience as it unfolds. This project with XRSA is an awesome opportunity to learn what resonates, test what works, and build a foundation for how immersive experiences can support the future of action sports.”

The XRSA aims to accelerate time-to-market and commercialization of XR sports services through collaboration between its members. Learnings from the FISE deployment will be shared with all XRSA members as part of the XRSA’s mission to accelerate the adoption of immersive sports at scale.

To find out more about the XRSA, visitaccedo.tv/xr-sports-alliance.

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About Accedo

Accedo is a global provider of award-winning software and services to optimize, grow, and evolve video streaming services. Our expert teams have helped many of the world’s leading video companies – including Paramount, Deutsche Telekom, ITV, Hallmark, BBC, Cogeco, and Tata Play – become more competitive. Our offerings range from no code video solutions to complete OTT managed services, always backed by a data-driven approach and with the end user experience in mind.

Accedo was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden with 15 global offices across the world.

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