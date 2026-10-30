XR Technology Developer REMOSHOT Pursues New Market Opportunities with KISTI’s Patented Technology

DAEJEON, South Korea, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — REMOSHOT Co., Ltd., a developer of extended reality (XR) software and content, announced that it is enhancing its DoDrill XR vocational training platform using patented technology from the Korea Institute of Science and Technology Information (KISTI).

The company said it is using KISTI’s “XR Content Authoring Technology” to further develop DoDrill’s multiuser collaboration and spatial authoring features, which were partially unveiled at World IT Show 2025.

Headquartered in Daedeok Innopolis in Daejeon, with a research laboratory in Yuseong, REMOSHOT operates in XR markets in South Korea and abroad. The company specializes in developing software and content using extended reality (XR) technologies, including virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR). It has collaborated with institutions in South Korea involved in specialized professional fields to provide professional and systematic vocational training services. DoDrill is a specialized training platform designed for the nursing and caregiving sectors, as well as the field of air navigation safety.

The main features of DoDrill, REMOSHOT’s specialized vocational training platform, are as follows:

1. Cross-Device Support

DoDrill allows users to connect to and participate in a virtual 3D environment simultaneously using various digital devices, including VR head-mounted displays (HMDs), PCs, mobile devices, and tablets.

2. Multiuser Participation

Users can access training content across supported devices with or without logging in. Through real-time communication, participants can observe one another’s actions and roles as they interact within the virtual environment, supporting collaborative training scenarios.

3. Scene Master Editor

The platform allows users to upload and modify training scenarios and 3D environments, customize content, and continuously enhance training content by incorporating new scenarios.

4. Language Support

DoDrill initially supports three languages, Korean, English, and Vietnamese, for key countries where the platform is expected to gain traction. As the market expands, REMOSHOT plans to add support for other languages, including Thai, Japanese, and Chinese.

For more information on REMOSHOT and DoDrill, please visit the official website:

https://www.remoshot.com/

https://dodrill.kr/

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SOURCE REMOSHOT Co., Ltd.