XR Global Launches the World’s First Augmented Reality Online Casino Experience Across iOS, Android and the Immersive Web

Revolutionizing iGaming with Extended Reality Technology and Setting a New Standard for Player Engagement





SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#augmentedreality—XR Global, Inc., (“XR Global”, “XR Casino” or “The Company”), the first Extended Reality (XR) technologies casino games developer with Patent Pending Technology on its Cross-XR Platform, today announces the official launch of the world’s first Augmented Reality (AR) online casino games available across iOS, Android, and the Immersive Web. This groundbreaking milestone positions XR Global at the forefront of innovation in the global iGaming industry, delivering a next-generation gaming experience that goes far beyond traditional 2D online casino platforms.

By leveraging cutting-edge Extended Reality (XR) technologies—including Augmented Reality (AR), Mixed Reality (MR), Virtual Reality (VR), and 3D immersive environments—XR Global enables players to step into fully interactive casino worlds from their mobile devices or web browsers, without the need for specialized hardware.

Unlike conventional online casino games confined to flat, 2D interfaces, XR Global’s platform allows users to engage with games such as slots, roulette, blackjack, and crash games in a real-world environment. Players can place games on their tables, walk around them, interact with live elements, and experience a level of realism and immersion previously only possible in physical casinos or high-end VR setups.

“XR Global is redefining what online gaming looks and feels like,” said Dan Martinez, Founder & CEO of XR Global. “We are bridging the gap between physical and digital entertainment by bringing casino experiences into players’ real-world environments. This is not just an evolution—it’s a transformation of the entire gaming paradigm.”

A New Era for Players and Operators

The launch marks a significant leap forward for player engagement, retention, and monetization. XR Global’s immersive experiences are designed to increase session times, deepen emotional connection, and create highly differentiated offerings for operators in an increasingly competitive market.

In addition to direct-to-consumer experiences, XR Global is positioning itself as a leading B2B game provider for:

Online casino operators

Social casino platforms

Sweepstakes casinos

The company plans to license its XR-enabled gaming portfolio globally, enabling partners to integrate immersive gaming into their existing platforms and attract a new generation of players seeking more interactive and engaging experiences.

Investor Opportunity

As a first mover in the XR iGaming space, XR Global represents a unique opportunity for investors seeking exposure to the convergence of gaming, immersive technology, and mobile entertainment. The company is actively engaging with strategic partners and investors to accelerate content development, expand its game portfolio, and scale global distribution.

About XR Global, Inc.

XR Global is an immersive technology company focused on developing next-generation casino gaming experiences using Extended Reality (XR). With a portfolio of AR, MR, VR, and 3D games, XR Global is pioneering the future of iGaming by delivering highly interactive, cross-platform solutions for players and operators worldwide.

Contacts

Dan Martinez



Founder & CEO



dan@xr.casino

https://xr.casino/

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