Xin Furnishing Direct Vinyl Flooring Supplier Singapore Expands Premium Luxury Flooring Solutions and One Day Installation Services

Xin Furnishing Pte Ltd., a premier direct supplier and specialist flooring contractor in Singapore focused on luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), has officially announced the expansion of its residential and commercial flooring solutions portfolio. Backed by growing demand from homeowners, interior design partners, and commercial property developers across the island, the company is scaling its technical installation teams, inventory capacity, and showroom consultation services out of its facility at 101 Woodlands Avenue 12, #04-32.

The strategic announcement addresses intensifying demand for vinyl flooring in Singapore, as property owners seek resilient, low maintenance surfaces that can withstand the nation’s humid tropical climate. Conventional flooring alternatives, such as natural hardwood or traditional ceramic tiling, often present persistent challenges including moisture absorption, warping, hollow tiles, and extensive hacking downtime during renovation works. Operating as an established direct vinyl flooring supplier Singapore, Xin Furnishing offers homeowners seeking quality floor vinyl a non toxic, 100% pure virgin material alternative designed to eliminate these common structural pain points.

Advanced LVT Technology and One Day Vinyl Flooring Installation

A cornerstone of the company’s expanded product line is its advanced Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) architecture. Unlike generic stone plastic composite (SPC) variants that rely on brittle stone powder fillers, Xin Furnishing’s flooring uses pure, unadulterated polymers paired with a heavy duty 0.5mm wear layer across 5mm and 6.5mm profiles. This design yields superior impact resilience, sound dampening properties, and natural underfoot warmth while remaining completely waterproof, scratch resistant, anti slip, and free from volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and formaldehyde.

To minimise renovation downtime for active families and operational businesses, the contractor utilises a proprietary 4 sided click lock vinyl flooring installation system. This method lets skilled technicians overlay existing tiles without messy glue or structural hacking, enabling complete flooring installations for most HDB flats, BTO units, and condominiums in a single business day. To provide enduring confidence, the company protects installations with a 15 year residential product warranty alongside a dedicated 1 year workmanship guarantee.

Curated Vinyl Flooring Collections for Residential and Commercial Interiors

Xin Furnishing has systematically expanded its design collections to match contemporary architectural trends across Singapore:

Microcement Vinyl Flooring & Concrete Series: Urban Stone, Lunar Slate, Volcanic Ash, and Beige Mirage finishes engineered to deliver the seamless, raw industrial aesthetic of microcement without the cracking or maintenance headaches of poured screed.

Urban Stone, Lunar Slate, Volcanic Ash, and Beige Mirage finishes engineered to deliver the seamless, raw industrial aesthetic of microcement without the cracking or maintenance headaches of poured screed. Natural Wood Grain Collections: Warm, authentic timber look planks in Classic Honey, Midnight Walnut, Champagne Oak, and Sand Drift that add organic visual warmth to living rooms and bedrooms.

Warm, authentic timber look planks in Classic Honey, Midnight Walnut, Champagne Oak, and Sand Drift that add organic visual warmth to living rooms and bedrooms. Stone & Marble Looks: High definition architectural tiles providing the refined luxury of polished stone, titanium rock, and marble at a fraction of the weight and cost.

High definition architectural tiles providing the refined luxury of polished stone, titanium rock, and marble at a fraction of the weight and cost. Commercial Fit Outs: Heavy duty, high traffic flooring installations tailored for corporate offices, retail storefronts, educational hubs, and hospitality environments.

“Homeowners searching for the best vinyl flooring in Singapore want beautiful interiors without the disruption of a weeks long renovation mess or the fear of water damage,” stated a spokesperson for Xin Furnishing. “By serving as a direct to consumer supplier and certified installer, we bypass intermediary markups, maintain strict quality control, and deliver high durability floors that look exceptional for decades.”

Homeowners, facility directors, and interior designers can explore full product specifications, order physical samples, or request a complimentary on site measurement through the dedicated vinyl flooring collection.

For corporate enquiries, project consultations, vinyl flooring prices and custom commercial quotations, prospective clients can contact Xin Furnishing’s flooring advisors directly.

For corporate enquiries, project consultations and custom commercial quotations, prospective clients can contact Xin Furnishing’s flooring specialists directly.

To review the full company profile, customer guarantees, and latest residential installations, visit the official website:

For showroom visiting hours, localised driving directions, and verified client testimonials, access the official Google Business Profile here:

About Xin Furnishing Pte Ltd

Xin Furnishing Pte Ltd is a leading direct supplier and professional installer of premium luxury vinyl flooring based in Singapore. Headquartered at 101 Woodlands Avenue 12, the company specialises in high grade, non toxic, waterproof, and scratch resistant LVT flooring for residential HDBs, BTOs, private condominiums, landed homes, and commercial offices. With a dedicated team of certified in house installers, a 15 year residential product warranty, and one day installation, Xin Furnishing delivers dependable, stylish, high performance flooring solutions across Singapore.

Media Contact Details

Company Name: Xin Furnishing Pte Ltd.

Headquarters Address: 101 Woodlands Avenue 12, #04-32, Singapore 737719

Contact Phone: +65 9690 2060

Email: xinfurnishing@gmail.com

Website: https://xinfurnishing.sg/

SOURCE: Xin Furnishing Pte Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire