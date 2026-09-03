XGIMI AURA 3 Series Debuts at IFA as World’s First 4K 120Hz UST Projector Lineup

BERLIN, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — XGIMI, a global leader in premium home entertainment, today announced the debut of the AURA 3 Series (AURA 3 Max and AURA 3 Pro) at IFA 2026, showcasing XGIMI’s vision for a new generation of living room cinema. From September 4-8 at Hall 21, Booth H21-111, visitors can experience the AURA 3 Series in immersive, home-inspired settings that demonstrate how a premium big-screen cinema experience can seamlessly fit into everyday living.

As the flagship of the new AURA 3 Series, AURA 3 Max brings together advanced picture performance, immersive sound, and flexible entertainment capabilities in a design made to complement the modern home. Its ultra-short-throw design projects a 120-inch image just 8 inches away from the wall, allowing it to sit neatly on a media console while delivering an immersive big-screen experience without taking over the room. At the show, AURA 3 Max will be paired with XGIMI Ascend floor-rising screen, demonstrating a full-scale cinema setup.

At the booth, visitors will experience the AURA 3 Series in thoughtfully designed living room and dining room settings that demonstrate how premium projection integrates naturally into the home. From movie nights and live sports to gaming and streaming, each space showcases real-life entertainment scenarios, while the built-in XGIMI WALL app transforms blank walls into a living canvas with curated digital artwork when the projector isn’t in use.

Powered by the world’s first Dynamic Dual Iris technology in a UST projector lineup, the series uses two dynamically controlled optical apertures to precisely regulate light, delivering deeper blacks and higher contrast. Combined with an RGB Triple Laser light engine and XGIMI’s new X-VISION AI Image Processor, it delivers exceptional picture quality in a furniture-inspired design.

AURA 3 Series Highlights:

World’s first 4K 120Hz UST projector series

Dynamic Dual Iris Technology for unprecedented contrast, depth and detail

for unprecedented contrast, depth and detail RGB Triple Laser light engine

Up to 5700 ISO lumens (AURA 3 Max) / 4100 ISO lumens (AURA 3 Pro)

(AURA 3 Max) / (AURA 3 Pro) Up to 8000:1 native contrast

True 4K 120Hz gaming with VRR and ALLM

X-VISION AI Image Processor

Built-in Google TV

Dolby Vision®, HDR10+, HLG, IMAX Enhanced & Filmmaker Mode

Anti-RBE technology for reduced rainbow effect in both 2D and 3D

Cinematic 3D with two pairs of 3D glasses included

80W Harman Kardon speakers with Dolby Atmos

0.163:1 Throw Ratio

Ultra-short-throw projection up to 200 inches

Availability & Pricing

The AURA 3 Series will launch on Kickstarter on October 20th, with exclusive pre-orders now open at xgimi.com. By placing a $50 deposit, customers can unlock an extra $200 off and will receive a launch link via email on October 20th to complete their pledge for the AURA 3 Series UST projectors on Kickstarter.

Kickstarter Exclusive Pricing:

AURA 3 Max: $2,399

$2,399 AURA 3 Pro: $2,199

Visit XGIMI at IFA 2026

Beyond the AURA 3 Series, visitors can also discover TITAN Noir Max, XGIMI’s latest premium home cinema projector. Together, these innovations reflect XGIMI’s continued expansion of immersive entertainment and intelligent technology into everyday life.

When: September 4–8, 2026

Location: Hall 21, Booth H21-111, Messe Berlin

About XGIMI

Since 2013, the state-of-the-art XGIMI projectors have helped countless people worldwide to create genuinely immersive audio-visual experiences. Working with reputable partners like Google, Harman Kardon, and Texas Instruments, XGIMI builds all-in-one entertainment devices, perfected due to their user-oriented philosophy. Through industry-leading innovation, streamlined setups, and unique designs, XGIMI always strives to develop the best home and portable projectors for everyone to enjoy. XGIMI is also expanding their expertise into commercial projector technology to bring immersive experiences to more spaces. Learn more at XGIMI Projector Technology.

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SOURCE XGIMI