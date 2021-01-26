Xerox Releases Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results

Plans to create separate Software, Financing and Innovation businesses, launch corporate venture capital fund

Financial Summary

$235 million of operating cash flow from continuing operations in Q4, up $129 million from Q3 and down $163 million year-over-year (YOY); $548 million of full-year (FY) operating cash flow from continuing operations, down $696 million YOY.

$221 million of free cash flow in Q4, up $133 million from Q3 and down $160 million YOY; $474 million of FY free cash flow, down $705 million YOY.

Q4 adjusted operating margin of 9.5 percent, up 210 basis points from Q3 and down 730 basis points YOY; FY adjusted operating margin of 6.6 percent, down 650 basis points YOY.

Q4 GAAP earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations of $0.36, down $0.05 from Q3 and down $0.81 YOY; FY GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $0.84, down $1.94 YOY.

Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.58, up $0.10 from Q3 and down $0.75 YOY; FY adjusted EPS of $1.41, down $2.14 YOY.

$1.930 billion of Q4 revenue, up 9.2 percent or 8.5 percent in constant currency compared to Q3 and down 21.0 percent or 22.3 percent in constant currency YOY.

$7.022 billion of FY revenue, down 22.5 percent YOY or 22.7 percent in constant currency YOY.

Delivered $450 million of gross savings in 2020 under Project Own It.

Returned 112 percent of free cash flow to shareholders in 2020.

NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$XRX—Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE: XRX) today announced 2020 fourth-quarter and full-year results and guidance for 2021.

“Times of adversity require working in unison, and I couldn’t be prouder of the way our team came together. We put our strategy to the test in 2020, delivering positive earnings per share and free cash flow, while returning capital to shareholders and continuing to invest in our future. The team’s discipline allowed us to turn on a dime, tightly controlling expenses while steadfastly supporting clients,” said Xerox Vice Chairman and CEO John Visentin. “Though the impact of the pandemic continues in 2021, we expect to return to growth this year as we increase the breadth of offerings and reach new customers in existing and new businesses.”

Fourth-Quarter Key Financial Results – Continuing Operations:

(in millions, except per share data) Q4 2020 Q4 2019 B/(W)

YOY % Change

YOY Revenue $1,930 $2,444 $(514) (21.0)% AC



(22.3)% CC1 Gross Margin 36.2% 41.6% (540) bps RD&E % 3.9% 3.8% (10) bps SAG % 22.8% 20.9% (190) bps Pre-Tax Income $103 $336 $(233) (69.3)% Pre-Tax Income Margin 5.3% 13.7% (840) bps Operating Income – Adjusted1 $184 $411 $(227) (55.2)% Operating Margin – Adjusted1 9.5% 16.8% (730) bps GAAP EPS $0.36 $1.17 $(0.81) (69.2)% EPS – Adjusted1 $0.58 $1.33 $(0.75) (56.4)%

Full-Year Key Financial Results – Continuing Operations:

(in millions, except per share data) FY 2020 FY 2019 B/(W)

YOY % Change

YOY Revenue $7,022 $9,066 $(2,044) (22.5)% AC



(22.7)% CC1 Gross Margin 37.4% 40.3% (290) bps RD&E % 4.4% 4.1% (30) bps SAG % 26.4% 23.0% (340) bps Pre-Tax Income $252 $822 $(570) (69.3)% Pre-Tax Income Margin 3.6% 9.1% (550) bps Operating Income – Adjusted1 $464 $1,192 $(728) (61.1)% Operating Margin – Adjusted1 6.6% 13.1% (650) bps GAAP EPS $0.84 $2.78 $(1.94) (69.8)% EPS – Adjusted1 $1.41 $3.55 $(2.14) (60.3)%

___________

(1) Refer to the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for a discussion of these non-GAAP measures and their reconciliation to the reported GAAP measures.

New Businesses to Deliver Continuous Growth

Xerox announced its intention to stand up its Software, Financing and Innovation organizations as separate and distinct businesses by 2022.

The Software business will include a growing portfolio comprised of: DocuShare®, a cloud-based content management system; XMPie, software that supports multichannel marketing campaigns; and CareAR, an augmented reality business Xerox acquired in late 2020. CareAR has signed agreements with a number of major companies.

Xerox Financial Services (XFS) will become a global payment solutions business, offering leasing for Xerox and third-party technology and office equipment. This will expand the company’s customer base, create cross-selling opportunities and provide more leasing options for small and medium-sized businesses.

The Palo Alto Research Center (PARC) has been central in advancing the company’s innovation portfolio including 3D Printing and Digital Manufacturing, IoT Sensors and Services, and Clean Technology. Xerox installed its first 3D printer for a client in December, and IoT solutions are at work with the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and other clients.

In the coming months, Xerox will establish a $250 million corporate venture capital fund to invest in start-ups and early and mid-stage growth companies aligned with the company’s innovation pillars and targeted adjacencies. The corporate venture capital fund will further enhance the company’s existing innovation ecosystem and drive growth through investment, commercial partnerships and co-development of new technologies.

2021 Guidance

Despite the high-level of economic uncertainty, the company expects continued progress on its strategic initiatives as projected in its 2021 financial guidance:

Revenue of at least $7.2 billion in constant currency or approximately 2.5 percent growth

Operating cash flow from continuing operations of at least $600 million and free cash flow of at least $500 million

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE: XRX) makes every day work better. We are a workplace technology company building and integrating software and hardware for enterprises large and small. As customers seek to manage information across digital and physical platforms, Xerox delivers a seamless, secure and sustainable experience. Whether inventing the copier, the ethernet, the laser printer or more, Xerox has long defined the modern work experience. Learn how that innovation continues at xerox.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release refers to the following non-GAAP financial measures:

Adjusted EPS, which excludes restructuring and related costs, the amortization of intangible assets, non-service retirement-related costs, transaction and related costs, net and other discrete adjustments from GAAP-EPS from continuing operations.

Adjusted operating margin and income, which exclude the EPS adjustments noted above as well as the remainder of other expenses, net from pre-tax income and margin.

Constant currency (CC) revenue change, which excludes the effects of currency translation.

Free cash flow, which is cash flow from continuing operations less capital expenditures.

Refer to the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for a discussion of these non-GAAP measures and their reconciliation to the reported GAAP measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release, and other written or oral statements made from time to time by management contain “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “should”, “targeting”, “projecting”, “driving” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, our performance and/or our technology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs, assumptions and expectations and are subject to a number of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. Such factors include but are not limited to: the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our and our customers’ businesses and the duration and extent to which this will impact our future results of operations and overall financial performance; our ability to address our business challenges in order to reverse revenue declines, reduce costs and increase productivity so that we can invest in and grow our business; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; changes in economic and political conditions, trade protection measures, licensing requirements and tax laws in the United States and in the foreign countries in which we do business; the imposition of new or incremental trade protection measures such as tariffs and import or export restrictions; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; our ability to successfully develop new products, technologies and service offerings and to protect our intellectual property rights; the risk that multi-year contracts with governmental entities could be terminated prior to the end of the contract term and that civil or criminal penalties and administrative sanctions could be imposed on us if we fail to comply with the terms of such contracts and applicable law; the risk that partners, subcontractors and software vendors will not perform in a timely, quality manner; actions of competitors and our ability to promptly and effectively react to changing technologies and customer expectations; our ability to obtain adequate pricing for our products and services and to maintain and improve cost efficiency of operations, including savings from restructuring actions; the risk that confidential and/or individually identifiable information of ours, our customers, clients and employees could be inadvertently disclosed or disclosed as a result of a breach of our security systems due to cyber attacks or other intentional acts; reliance on third parties, including subcontractors, for manufacturing of products and provision of services; the exit of the United Kingdom from the European Union; our ability to manage changes in the printing environment and expand equipment placements; interest rates, cost of borrowing and access to credit markets; funding requirements associated with our employee pension and retiree health benefit plans; the risk that our operations and products may not comply with applicable worldwide regulatory requirements, particularly environmental regulations and directives and anti-corruption laws; the outcome of litigation and regulatory proceedings to which we may be a party; any impacts resulting from the restructuring of our relationship with Fujifilm Holdings Corporation; and the shared services arrangements entered into by us as part of Project Own It. Additional risks that may affect Xerox’s operations and other factors that are set forth in the “Risk Factors” section, the “Legal Proceedings” section, the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” section and other sections of Xerox Holdings Corporation’s and Xerox Corporation’s 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as in Xerox Holdings Corporation’s and Xerox Corporation’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release or as of the date to which they refer, and Xerox assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as required by law.

XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended



December 31, Year Ended



December 31, (in millions, except per-share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Sales $ 773 $ 919 $ 2,449 $ 3,227 Services, maintenance and rentals 1,101 1,465 4,347 5,595 Financing 56 60 226 244 Total Revenues 1,930 2,444 7,022 9,066 Costs and Expenses Cost of sales 541 605 1,742 2,097 Cost of services, maintenance and rentals 658 790 2,533 3,188 Cost of financing 32 33 121 131 Research, development and engineering expenses 75 93 311 373 Selling, administrative and general expenses 440 512 1,851 2,085 Restructuring and related costs 29 53 93 229 Amortization of intangible assets 22 10 56 45 Transaction and related costs, net — 4 18 12 Other expenses, net 30 8 45 84 Total Costs and Expenses 1,827 2,108 6,770 8,244 Income before Income Taxes & Equity Income(1) 103 336 252 822 Income tax expense 28 73 64 179 Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates 2 3 4 8 Income from Continuing Operations 77 266 192 651 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax — 553 — 710 Net Income 77 819 192 1,361 Less: Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests — — — 3 Less: Income from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interests — 1 — 5 Net Income Attributable to Xerox Holdings $ 77 $ 818 $ 192 $ 1,353 Amounts Attributable to Xerox Holdings: Net income from continuing operations $ 77 $ 266 $ 192 $ 648 Net income from discontinued operations — 552 — 705 Net Income Attributable to Xerox Holdings $ 77 $ 818 $ 192 $ 1,353 Basic Earnings per Share: Continuing operations $ 0.37 $ 1.22 $ 0.85 $ 2.86 Discontinued operations — 2.56 — 3.17 Total Basic Earnings per Share $ 0.37 $ 3.78 $ 0.85 $ 6.03 Diluted Earnings per Share: Continuing operations $ 0.36 $ 1.17 $ 0.84 $ 2.78 Discontinued operations — 2.44 — 3.02 Total Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.36 $ 3.61 $ 0.84 $ 5.80

___________________________

(1) Referred to as “Pre-Tax Income” throughout the remainder of this document.

XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended



December 31, Year Ended



December 31, (in millions) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Income $ 77 $ 819 $ 192 $ 1,361 Less: Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests — — — 3 Less: Income from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interests — 1 — 5 Net Income Attributable to Xerox Holdings 77 818 192 1,353 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net Translation adjustments, net 234 184 241 62 Unrealized (losses) gains, net — (9) 4 (6) Changes in defined benefit plans, net 27 28 69 (10) Other Comprehensive Income, Net 261 203 314 46 Less: Other comprehensive loss, net from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests — (1) — — Other Comprehensive Income, Net Attributable to Xerox Holdings 261 204 314 46 Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net 338 1,022 506 1,407 Less: Comprehensive (loss) income, net from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests — (1) — 3 Less: Comprehensive income, net from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interests — 1 — 5 Comprehensive Income, Net Attributable to Xerox Holdings $ 338 $ 1,022 $ 506 $ 1,399

XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in millions, except share data in thousands) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,625 $ 2,740 Accounts receivable (net of allowances of $69 and $55, respectively) 883 1,236 Billed portion of finance receivables (net of allowances of $4 and $3, respectively) 99 111 Finance receivables, net 1,082 1,158 Inventories 843 694 Other current assets 251 201 Total current assets 5,783 6,140 Finance receivables due after one year (net of allowances of $129 and $86, respectively) 1,984 2,082 Equipment on operating leases, net 296 364 Land, buildings and equipment, net 407 426 Intangible assets, net 237 199 Goodwill 4,071 3,900 Deferred tax assets 508 598 Other long-term assets 1,455 1,338 Total Assets $ 14,741 $ 15,047 Liabilities and Equity Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 394 $ 1,049 Accounts payable 983 1,053 Accrued compensation and benefits costs 261 349 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 840 984 Total current liabilities 2,478 3,435 Long-term debt 4,050 3,233 Pension and other benefit liabilities 1,566 1,707 Post-retirement medical benefits 340 352 Other long-term liabilities 497 512 Total Liabilities 8,931 9,239 Convertible Preferred Stock 214 214 Common stock 198 215 Additional paid-in capital 2,445 2,782 Treasury stock, at cost — (76) Retained earnings 6,281 6,312 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,332) (3,646) Xerox Holdings shareholders’ equity 5,592 5,587 Noncontrolling interests 4 7 Total Equity 5,596 5,594 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 14,741 $ 15,047 Shares of common stock issued 198,386 214,621 Treasury stock — (2,031) Shares of Common Stock Outstanding 198,386 212,590

XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended



December 31, Year Ended



December 31, (in millions) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net Income $ 77 $ 819 $ 192 $ 1,361 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax — (553) — (710) Income from continuing operations 77 266 192 651 Adjustments required to reconcile Net income to Cash flows from operating activities Depreciation and amortization 96 98 368 430 Provisions 23 15 147 73 Net gain on sales of businesses and assets (1) (1) (30) (21) Stock-based compensation 10 9 42 50 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 40 47 87 127 Payments for restructurings (18) (22) (81) (93) Defined benefit pension cost 12 20 58 109 Contributions to defined benefit pension plans (42) (34) (139) (141) Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable and billed portion of finance receivables 37 (50) 369 10 Decrease (increase) in inventories 140 78 (134) 109 Increase in equipment on operating leases (32) (40) (118) (153) (Increase) decrease in finance receivables (38) (23) 183 101 Decrease (increase) in other current and long-term assets 6 (15) 8 (14) Decrease in accounts payable (54) (23) (123) (47) (Decrease) increase in accrued compensation (40) 5 (189) (94) (Decrease) increase in other current and long-term liabilities (19) 21 (165) 40 Net change in income tax assets and liabilities 19 60 32 90 Net change in derivative assets and liabilities 2 (4) 1 11 Other operating, net 17 (9) 40 6 Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations 235 398 548 1,244 Net cash provided by operating activities of discontinued operations — 40 — 89 Net cash provided by operating activities 235 438 548 1,333 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Cost of additions to land, buildings, equipment and software (14) (17) (74) (65) Proceeds from sales of businesses and assets 1 — 30 21 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (10) — (203) (42) Other investing, net — — 1 1 Net cash used in investing activities of continuing operations (23) (17) (246) (85) Net cash provided by investing activities of discontinued operations — 2,233 — 2,233 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (23) 2,216 (246) 2,148 Cash Flows from Financing Activities Net (payments) proceeds on debt (636) (551) 133 (950) Dividends (54) (60) (230) (243) Payments to acquire treasury stock, including fees (150) (232) (300) (600) Other financing, net — (8) (19) (41) Net cash used in financing activities (840) (851) (416) (1,834) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 22 13 10 — (Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (606) 1,816 (104) 1,647 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 3,297 979 2,795 1,148 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Period $ 2,691 $ 2,795 $ 2,691 $ 2,795

Impact of COVID-19 on Our Business Operations

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have prioritized the health and safety of our employees, customers and partners to support their needs in the current hybrid environment so work can be done flawlessly, migrating between the workplace and the home-office. The pandemic has significantly impacted our sales of equipment and unbundled supplies as businesses hold off or delay purchases; due to their transactional nature, we expect that these sales will continue to fluctuate and gradually improve concurrent with office building reopenings and the roll-out of vaccinations, which is anticipated to allow more of our customers’ employees to return to the office. Our bundled services contracts, on average, include a significant variable component based on print volumes, and a minimum fixed charge. The variable charges are impacted by our customers’ employees not being in the office using our equipment and services due to lock-downs or capacity restrictions in office buildings; we expect that this contractual relationship will continue to enable us to ramp up and support our customers’ needs as businesses resume operations.

We have a strong balance sheet and sufficient liquidity, including access to our undrawn $1.8 billion revolver. We further strengthened our liquidity with the early-redemption of all of our 2021 senior unsecured debt maturities during fourth quarter 2020, with the proceeds from the issuance of new senior unsecured notes and from finance receivables securitizations. With our Project Own It transformation and cost savings, we built a leaner and more flexible cost structure, and have also focused our efforts on incremental actions to prioritize and preserve cash as we manage through the pandemic. These actions include the use of available temporary government assistance measures and furlough programs, and the reduction of discretionary spend such as near-term targeted marketing programs, the use of contract employees, and the temporary suspension of 401(k) matching contributions, as well as lower compensation incentives consistent with lower sales and operating results.

The recent resurgence of the virus in several European countries and U.S. regions contributes to the remaining uncertainty around the trajectory, duration and economic impact of the pandemic in the near term, however we expect that measures to control the infection rate and expand economic activity will result in a moderate economic improvement in 2021. We expect to continue our actions to mitigate the effects of the pandemic on our business operations and financial performance.

Government Assistance and Furlough Programs

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, various governments have enacted temporary measures to provide aid and economic stimulus directly to companies through cash grants and credits or indirectly through payments to temporarily furloughed employees.

In March 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. government enacted the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the “CARES Act”).

