Xerox Holdings Corporation Plans Webcast to Discuss 2022 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results

NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) will host a live audio webcast with online presentation slides at 8 a.m. ET on Thursday, January 26, to discuss the company’s 2022 fourth-quarter and full-year results. A news release containing this information will be issued earlier that day at 6:30 a.m. ET.

WHEN: 8 a.m. ET, Thursday, January 26, 2023 WHAT: Review of Xerox’s 2022 fourth-quarter and full-year results WHO: Steve Bandrowczak, chief executive officer, Xerox Xavier Heiss, chief financial officer, Xerox AUDIO WEBCAST: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yuwpezuw or https://www.news.xerox.com/investors.

For more than 100 years, Xerox has continually redefined the workplace experience. Harnessing our leadership position in office and production print technology, we’ve expanded into software and services to sustainably power today’s workforce. From the office to industrial environments, our differentiated business solutions and financial services are designed to make every day work better for clients — no matter where that work is being done. Today, Xerox scientists and engineers are continuing our legacy of innovation with disruptive technologies in digital transformation, augmented reality, robotic process automation, additive manufacturing, Industrial Internet of Things and cleantech. Learn more at xerox.com.

