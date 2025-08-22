Xebra Brands Announces Issuance of Cease Trade Order

Xebra Brands Ltd. (“Xebra” or the “Company”) (XBRA:CSE)(XBRAF:OTC PINK)(9YC:FSE), a cannabis company, announces that the Company does not expect to be in a position to file its annual financial statements, management’s discussion and analysis and related officer certifications for the financial year ended February 28, 2025 (collectively, the “Annual Filings“) on or prior to August 29, 2025, being the date that is two months from the filing deadline of June 30, 2025. As a result of the foregoing, the Company anticipates the British Columbia Securities Commission (the “BCSC“), as the principal regulator of the Company, will issue a failure to file cease trade order (“CTO“) for its failure to file its Annual Filings and its unaudited interim financial statements, related management’s discussion and analysis and officer certifications for the three months ended May 31, 2025 (the “Interim Filings“, and together with the Annual Filings, the “Required Documents“).

The BCSC had previously issued a management cease trade order (the “MCTO“) against the Company on July 2, 2024, in connection with the delayed filing of the Annual Filings. The Company expects the CTO to revoke and replace the MCTO. As a result of the expected CTO, the Company expects trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “Exchange“) to be suspended until the Required Documents are filed.

As previously disclosed, the Annual Financial Filings were not filed by the applicable filing deadline due to the fact that there have been certain liquidity constraints and delays associated with recent changes of management. As announced on July 3, 2025, the Company entered into a loan agreement (the “Loan Agreement“) pursuant to which the lender agreed to provide a loan of up to C$110,000 (the “Loan“) in order to provide sufficient resources to complete the Annual Filings. Due to matters outside of the control of the Company, the Company was not advanced funds under the Loan and the Loan Agreement has been terminated. The Company has identified several potential funding sources and expects to provide an announcement within the next couple weeks on the procurement of capital and the updated anticipated timeline to complete and file the Required Documents. It is expected that the CTO will remain in effect until two full business days following the receipt by the BCSC of all filings the Company is required to make under British Columbia securities law, including the Required Documents.

It is expected that the CTO will be issued under Multilateral Instrument 11-103 – Failure-To-File Cease Trade Orders In Multiple Jurisdictions and will prohibit the trading or purchase by any person or company of any securities of the Company in each jurisdiction in Canada in which the Company is a reporting issuer for as long as the CTO remains in effect.

The Company also announces the OTC Markets Group has informed the Company that its listing has been moved from the OTCQB Market to the OTC Pink Open Market. The Pink Open Market provides brokers with a regulated platform for transparent trading.

